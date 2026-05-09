Like every generational cool girl, Zoë Kravitz has an iconic, specific image; If you were to ask someone to draw her from memory in 2026, the illustration would almost certainly include flowing micro braids, sharp eyebrows, and blurred lip makeup (and she’d probably be wearing a slinky “naked” dress or cool, oversized streetwear). But the actor didn’t just appear, fully formed, as she is today; much like how she professionally transitioned from supporting ingenue to assured leading lady, her beauty looks have evolved over the years, too.

As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, Zoë Isabella Kravitz was famous before she was even born. But it didn’t take long for her to start defining her name on her own terms, nabbing her first film role the same year she graduated from high school. From there, she quickly amassed impressive credits in blockbusters like X-Men: First Class, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Road before breaking through to a professional next level with HBO’s Big Little Lies, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

As Kravitz came into her own professionally, so, too, did her beauty look transform — from indie queen with the perfect smoky eye, to rocker girl with a feminine edge, and, eventually, effortless alternative minimalist.

Scroll on for a full timeline of Kravitz’s beauty evolution.

Bronde Bob, 2011

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For the premiere of X-Men: First Class, the ingenue opted for a ‘70s-inspired look, pairing a slinky silver shift with a honey-blonde lob. (Complete with wispy, blown-out fringe.)

Smoky Eyes & Milkmaid Braids, 2013

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Any millennial will tell you: This milkmaid-braid-and-silvery-smoky-eye combo is the stuff of Tumblr girl dreams. (And the pinky take on “concealer tips?” Perfection.)

Box Braids, 2015

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Kravitz has become so famous for her micro braids that her specific variation — pick-and-drop — is often referred to as “Zoë Kravitz braids.” Before adopting that style (knotless, super-micro style with wavy loose ends), she wore classic knotted micro braids to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Platinum Undercut, 2016

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Cassie, Rihanna, Zoë Kravitz: All the cool girls experimented with undercuts in the 2010s. Kravitz’s take on the look was especially cool. Quite literally — it featured box braids and the iciest shade of platinum blonde.

Marilyn Moment, 2017

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A fun fact about an undercut: It’s a lot more versatile than you’d think. Kravitz demonstrated as much at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she styled her platinum micro braids into a Marilyn Monroe-esque retro bob.

Lovely In Locs, 2019

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Despite how closely the style is associated with her famous parents (or perhaps because of it), Kravitz actually wears locs quite sparingly. But when she does — as was the case for the season two premiere of Big Little Lies — it’s a whole vibe.

Seeing Red, 2020

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For the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, Kravitz went for a ladylike matchy-matchy look. She accessorized her sequined gold gown with coral lips and a (rare) vibrant coral manicure.

Box Braided French Twist, 2021

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The daring Saint Laurent naked dress Kravitz wore to the 2021 Met Gala made plenty of headlines. But can I hear a little commotion for the updo (a towering French twist of micro box braids)?

Curly Cue, 2022

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To promote The Batman, the actor channeled her inner Catwoman with subtle method dressing and beauty moments. For the world premiere in New York City, that manifested as a dress with cat-ear accents on the bodice and a cat-tail-esque curly cue at the center of her baby bangs.

Straightbacks & Blurred Lips, 2023

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At Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, Kravitz swapped her go-to box braids for straightback cornrows. (And softly diffused lips a solid two years before they started popping up everywhere.)

Slick-Back & Red Lips, 2024

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2024 was the Year of the Slickback — and even an iconoclast like Kravitz isn’t immune to trends. She wore several that year, including one to watch her father receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; one to Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show; and one to the premiere of Blink Twice. For the last of these events, she added a matte red lip into the beauty mix.

Baby Bangs & Bixie, 2025

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While Kravitz is no stranger to a short haircut, she typically opts for a closely cropped pixie. The actor switched things up, however, for the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala, adding a little length for a proper bixie moment.

Wispy Romance, 2026

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So far in 2026, Kravitz has been leaning into a romantic energy: Wispy tendrils, softly curled micro-braids, makeup artist Nina Park’s famous subtly blurred lip look. Perhaps it’s related, in part, to some recent shifts in her personal life? Either way, the dreamy vibes are positively divine.