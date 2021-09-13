After a postponement and even confusion over if the Met Gala would ever return, the day has finally come. The fashion industry’s equivalent of the Super Bowl is back — and happening in two parts. The first gala aka the red carpet you all know and love takes place tonight on Sept. 13, 2021, and the second part, an exhibition, will occur on May 5, 2022. With early celebrity arrivals like Ilana Glazer and Emma Chamberlain setting the bar high for the rest of the attendees, the best 2021 Met Gala’s fashion looks will have you wanting to blow up the group chat with photos immediately. Keke Palmer arrived in a shimmering, long-sleeve gown while on the opposite end of the spectrum, Glazer opted for a playful feathered dress.

This year’s theme centers on the evolution of American fashion (titled In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion) and will celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. You can expect most stars to dress according to the theme, but how they choose to interpret it will vary widely, as that is where the fun and creativity comes in. If you recall the subject matter for the 2019 Met Gala — it was Camp: Notes On Fashion — celebrities arrived in their campiest, most outrageous garments with Lady Gaga leading the charge in Brandon Maxwell. Though this year’s topic might be a little less on the nose, make no mistake — Hollywood stars, with the help of their stylists, debuted some magnificent red carpet looks.

Ahead, see all the celebrities who participated in this year’s Met Gala festivities and what they wore. You won’t want to miss all the re-emergence red carpet fashion.

Ilana Glazer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Broad City star was one of the first celebrity arrivals on the red carpet. She wore a feathered-sleeve dress and carried a neutral-hued clutch to match her gown.

Emma Chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 20-year-old internet personality arrived on the red carpet in an embellished cutout dress with a plunging neckline from Louis Vuitton.

Keke Palmer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer’s shimmering long-sleeve gown flowed straight to the floor. She added glamor and drama into her Sergio Hudson look with dark eyeshadow.

More to come...