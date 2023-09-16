You know the drill: Once one A-lister wears an under-the-radar item, this creates a domino effect, with other stars and style enthusiasts soon tapping into the look as well. Such is the case with AUPEN’s handbags. The fervor all started thanks to Kylie Jenner, who toted the Fearless silhouette, which features a curved cut and metal hardware, around Manhattan in Nov. 2022, the same month the label launched. Since then, the Brooklyn and Singapore-based brand’s carryalls, which range from $180 to $490, have established a fan club boasting Hollywood’s biggest celebrities like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union, and Gal Gadot. (Fashion girls also can’t get enough of the looks, including this editor who just carried one if the bags during NYFW.)

Pursue through AUPEN’s website, and the first thing that may catch your eye is the bags’ sculptural shapes, which are influenced by art and architecture. “We wanted to move away from the idea of perfection and embrace irregularity, and to truly appreciate beauty with its flaws that are present in our every day,” the design team tells TZR about the unique styles, noting, “This resulted in the interesting architectural shapes that feel fresh and exciting to us.” The Brooklyn carryall, for starters, nods to the Brooklyn Bridge (hence its name) with its structured appearance. Then there’s the asymmetrical-looking Purpose style, loved by Bieber and Gadot. And for those who gravitate towards a slouchier vibe, look no further than the Swift-approved Nirvana bag.

And if the team is ever in need of design ideas? They simply step outside and take in their surroundings. “Sometimes we don’t even have to go far, we love that Brooklyn is beautifully off kilter and is our main source of inspiration.”

Out of every option in the label’s first collection (they’ve only dropped the one thus far), they point to the aforementioned Fearless iteration as one of the bestsellers. “It has gone out of stock a couple of times, and we are trying to keep up with demand,” they explain. The hype surrounding the look is likely thanks to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, as well as Union, who carried the white version just weeks after the beauty mogul.

Though AUPEN launched not even a year ago, the customer feedback has been nothing short of amazing. “We get people reaching out to ask questions about the bags that have been spotted on the celebrities, but also about whether our materials are sustainable; it shows how discerning consumers today are,” they explain. The team adds that they’re proud that shoppers are interested in their use of vegan leather and the wallet-friendly price points.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to see how A-listers are styling the up-and-coming label’s distinct, one-of-a-kind silhouettes. (No promises you won’t place an order by the time you reach the bottom of this post.)

Selena Gomez

BACKGRID

As I was working on this story, yet another celebrity AUPEN endorsement came across my Instagram feed — this time from Selena Gomez (told you the domino effect is real!). Attending the 2023 Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, the Only Murders in the Building star paired the brand’s crystal-drenched Purpose style with a vivid purple Undone by Kate custom dress.

Taylor Swift

BACKGRID

Did Swift tell her good friend Gomez about her penchant for the emerging brand? It’s very possible, as she wore it just a month prior during Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s celebrity-filled New Jersey wedding weekend. For her rehearsal dinner look, the “Cruel Summer” singer carried the Nirvana bag, which features an asymmetrical cut and a braided strap. She kept the rest of her outfit casual yet chic with a black lace Hill House set.

Hailey Bieber

Note: If there’s an It bag taking the Hollywood set by storm, Hailey Bieber is usually part of the pack. Case in point: At a RHODE event in April, the beauty entrepreneur took to IG to share her cool outfit, which included AUPEN’s Purpose bag in black. One thing to take away from this picture? This small silhouette is ideal for weekend outings — and I can attest to that statement, as I wore the white iteration to New York Fashion Week.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union, who wore the bag at the end of Nov. 2022 in New York, gave the Fearless style in snow (which is currently sold-out) a wintery feel thanks to a fuzzy brown coat and croc-embossed shoes. We love how she grounded the outfit with elevated basics, such as a white button-down and relaxed jeans.

Kylie Jenner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Jenner to put a new brand on the map. While hitting the streets of Manhattan, she donned her AUPEN purse alongside a structured long black coat and slouchy denim puddle pants. Keep this easy-to-recreate look in mind for fall.