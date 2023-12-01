It’s not just the masses who are obsessed with Beyoncé — Hollywood’s biggest stars are equally enamored with the musician. Yes, it seems whenever Queen Bey — a fitting nickname, indeed — hosts a concert or event, major A-listers show up in droves to lend their support. For instance, in September, at the Los Angeles stop on the Renaissance world tour, everyone from Meghan Markle to Timothée Chalamet was spotted singing along in the crowd. And this month, for the tour’s buzzed-about documentary film, Hollywood’s most famous names are, unsurprisingly, endorsing their love for the Grammy-winning singer. Blake Lively, for one, was at the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé last night, wearing a black Chanel set from the fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The Gossip Girl alum blew the sartorial assignment out of the water, serving up her cool-girl take on the tour’s disco-themed dressing.

Arriving on the red carpet at London’s Leicester Square Theater, Lively struck a pose in front of the dazzling backdrop, which only further drew attention to her statement-making ensemble. Sure, the black miniskirt was rather understated; however, the top half of her look is where things got interesting — the actor’s structured blazer was dripping in silver sequins in the form of a zig-zag design. Lively upped the ante by accessorizing the outfit with a medley of equally shiny silver necklaces. Finally, sheer gloves and Christian Louboutin platform pumps rounded out the look.

If you caught the outfit’s runway debut in Dec. 2021, you know Lively’s approach was a tad edgier than what was originally presented. The model sashayed down the catwalk in the aforementioned topper, but instead of a leg-baring miniskirt, she opted for relaxed, light-wash jeans with a feminine ruffled hem at the bottom. For her shoes, she stepped out in neutral two-tone heels, a classic Chanel silhouette.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, Lively made her way across the pond alongside best friend and famous sidekick Taylor Swift. For the occasion, the “Anti-Hero” singer stunned in a shimmery custom Balmain silver gown and black Giuseppe Zanotti sling-back sandals. (Calling it now: Her dramatic side-part is bound to stir up some sort of internet debate among millennials and Gen Z.)

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage/Getty Images

With holiday parties on the horizon, consider taking Lively’s glitzy red carpet look for a spin this month. Below, find all the pieces needed to pull off the outfit.