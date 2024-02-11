It seems the big questions leading up to Super Bowl LVIII had nothing to do with the teams involved (Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers) or even the half-time show (Usher). No, the burning thoughts at top of mind surrounded one Taylor Swift and how — or even if — she would make it las Vegas for arguably the biggest sporting event of the year. If you’ve been tracking T-Swift’s flights you know that her attendance was not exactly in question, but the Grammy winner’s stylish appearance at Allegiant Stadium on Feb 11 still had social media in a frenzy of emotions. This could likely be due to the edgy outfit she chose to cheer on her tight end beau Travis Kelce.

Swift arrived to the arena in black cropped straight-leg jeans by Area, which featured edgy bedazzled slits at the thigh for a sexy peek-a-boo moment. Up top, the singer opted for a black corset top and customized red bomber jacket. For footwear, she kept it simple with classic black ankle boots. Her beauty look was classic Swift, including a swept up bouncy ponytail and her bright red signature lip.

Also worth noting was the entourage she traveled with. Yes, flanking Swift on each side was none other than besties Blake Lively, who dressed up a red tracksuit with coordinating red pumps and her voluminous blonde curls, and rapper Ice Spice, who opted for a fitted black jersey maxi dress for the occasion.

This pre-game sighting is only a sign of good things to come as the highly anticipated event is bound to be attended by all manner of celebrities. It’s gonna be quite a night for football — in more ways than one. If you want put your own spin on Swift’s game day outfit, well after football season, shop the items below.