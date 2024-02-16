As much as I love the holiday season in all its peppermint glory, I’d say New York Fashion Week is also up there as the most wonderful — albeit hectic — times of the year. IMO, there’s nothing quite as magical as watching designers’ latest creations go down the catwalk (this February, the whimsical, quirky looks at Dauphinette and PH5 especially tugged at my heartstrings). Another aspect of NYFW I always look forward to? Assembling my various outfits for all the shows, events, dinners, and parties on my calendar. And this time around, my creative juices, sartorially speaking, were really flowing.

I wish I could say I carefully prepare my looks a few days before the festivities begin, as it would definitely make my mornings much smoother... not to mention my bedroom floor cleaner. But I’m someone who prefers getting dressed right on the spot based on my mood. For instance, on the first day of NYFW, I felt like wearing something romantic and girly, so I slipped into a ruffle-y polka dot number from RIXO. And on the last day, preppy and a little bit sporty was more my vibe, leading me to team a tweed miniskirt with my new Clare V. green baseball hat.

Ahead, take a peek at the outfits I wore for the marathon that is New York Fashion Week. Perhaps they will spark some sartorial inspiration for you this winter.

Day 1

Kelsey Stewart

As someone who loves vintage outerwear, the industry’s newfound obsession with distressed, lived-in-looking leather jackets is right up my alley. This baby from Apparis has gotten a lot of wear over the past few months — so much so I reach for it at least once a week. For day one of NYFW, I tossed it over RIXO’s aforementioned frilly maxi dress. And because the silhouette is quite long on my 5’2” frame, I needed a shoe with a chunky sole, so I went for my go-to GANNI Chelsea boots.

Day 2

Kelsey Stewart

Grandma, if you’re reading this, I wore your old trench coat on day two! (She checks out my stories on her iPad... cue the crying emoji.) Underneath, I had fun with color, pairing Permanent Vacation’s lilac lace top with Belle The Label’s cranberry-colored midi skirt. On the accessory front, Room Shop’s sage rosette choker and AUPEN’s olive green bag made for a fun mash-up. Finally, Vagabond’s buckled boots gave the girly look a bit of edge.

Day 3

(+) Kelsey Stewart (+) Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

Because I was skipping the subways and relying on Ubers for my hectic Sunday schedule, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to sport these metallic gold Ingiliz wedges. And since the open-toe shape required some sort of coverage, I pulled out my tie-dye Collina Strada socks (this snap above from my car ride is giving Eva Chen, no?). As for my attire, I went with a classic white button-down and denim pairing — the latter is AGOLDE’s Balloon Jeans, which I can’t get enough of. My vintage fur-trimmed leather jacket, which reminds me of Saks Potts’ fashion girl-favorite styles, rounded out the look.

Day 4

(+) Kelsey Stewart (+) Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

If there’s one valuable lesson I learned this past week, it’s that wearing shorts in February isn’t wise. I will say, though, if I’m going to be cold, then I want to be cold while dressed in Allina Liu’s bow-adorned bottoms. This second-hand leather trench also wasn’t the warmest option for the frigid weather, but hey, at least it looked good, right? From there, Mansur Gavriel’s bubblegum pink loafers and Ookioh’s emerald green shades added just the right amount of color.

Day 5

Kelsey Stewart

Another important takeaway from this week: Always — and I mean always — look at the weather app when the majority of your day is spent running around the city. No, I was not prepared for the snowstorm that hit New York on Tuesday morning. But despite slipping around Manhattan in my Adidas’ black and red Samba sneakers, this outfit still felt very me. The floral Hill House dress put me in the spring mindset, while the striped puffer jacket kept me (relatively) warm.

Day 6

Kelsey Stewart

The final day of fashion week is typically my most last-minute look, which was definitely the case this season. I did have Social Work's beaded-embellished tweed miniskirt in mind when waking up, though. And because my previous choices weren't the *most* practical, I piled on plenty of layers — specifically a plaid blazer from Everlane, a thick long-sleeve tee courtesy of Madewell, and Anthropologie’s snuggly blanket scarf. Khaite’s white bow ballet flats, which I found at a recent sample sale, were a comfy and chic choice.