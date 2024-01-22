Last summer, Gabrielle Union’s rotation of en vogue vacation looks had fans riveted for the whole of the season. Almost weekly (sometimes more), the fashion muse shared a swimsuit-clad OOTD with her 21.6 million followers, instantly shutting down critics who said she was “too old” to sport such sultry styles. While the fashion muse stunned in a sleek one-piece from time to time, she was staunchly loyal to the celeb-favorite thongkini, which she wore in a variety of shades and silhouettes. It seems Union’s devotion to the style is still going strong as she recently rocked a purple thong bikini while on vacation with her family in Miami, signaling that her spicy swimsuit streak will continue in 2024.

On Jan. 18, Union posted a beachside pic with the aforementioned violet co-ord front and center. While sipping on a refreshing cocktail, the Bring It On actor posed in a balconette bra on top, and a stringy thong on the bottom — both of which featured a wintery velvet finish. Union’s exact two-piece is an unreleased set from Australian brand, TRIANGL (slated to drop on Jan. 30). Pieces from this A-list approved label are known for selling out fast, so set an alarm and prep your credit card ahead of time if you want to get your hands on Union’s look.

TRIANGL has quite a longstanding history with the celebrity set, dating back to 2016 when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber helped solidify its color block balconette bikini as one of the trademark swimsuits of the decade. Since then, the Australian label has racked up more A-list devotees like Beyoncé, Rosalía, and of course, Union, who first wore a black TRIANGL two-piece while soaking up some sun on the Almafi Coast in 2021. Around that same time, Bieber also sourced a slew of TRIANGL pieces for a vacay abroad, one being a sporty tangerine combo which she paired with a cute straw hat.

If you can’t wait until the Jan. 30 release date of Union’s most recent swimsuit look, consider shopping the posh purple duos below. And while you’re at it, why not add a few ocean-inspired jewels to your collection so you’re ready for swimsuit weather (or a much-needed winter getaway).