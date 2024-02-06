Thought Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care line was going to be another flash in the pan come-and-go celebrity beauty brand? The model-mogul’s innovative approach to marketing has been safeguarding against that since the very first product drop. She segued her signature dewy complexion into a complete, self-contained trend — glazed donut skin, you just had to be there — and she’s doing it again with her ever-present tube of gloss. Bieber’s lip balm phone case made a massive splash on social media when she posted several mirror selfies of her her holding it up, the newest, coolest way to keep the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment handy at all times. It’s functional, it’s fun, and it’s high-key brilliant — expect a wave of copycat cases any day now.

As all the best marketing ideas do, this innovation seems to have unfolded totally organically. It’s rare to see Bieber without a tube of her self-formulated balm either in her hand, in her pocket, strewn out in an aesthetic bag dump, or slicked across her lips. Any lip product aficionado knows the struggle of desperately needing some moisture only to spend 10 minutes digging though your purse for sweet relief. Bieber’s phone case keeps that thing on you at all times, sliding into a perfectly-shaped slot designed expressly to hold the Peptide Lip Treatment and its colorful counterparts, the Peptide Lip Tints.

Based on the level of excitement in her comments section, you’d think this was the scientific breakthrough of the century — and for the balm-obsessed everywhere, it kind of is. So where can you buy Bieber’s product-holding phone case? The star hasn’t mentioned a rollout of any kind just yet, but based on the sheer number of photos in which she’s prominently displaying it, expect a drop any minute now. The Rhode Instagram account reposted a picture of Bieber holding the case aloft with a link that just featured the suspicious eyeball emoji and the cell phone emoji. It takes you to a “coming soon” page where you can add your name to a nondescript waiting list.

Even Bieber’s accessories now have have accessories — and that’s what you call sheer marketing brilliance.