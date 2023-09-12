Taking place smack dab in the middle of NYFW, one would think that the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards would be easily overshadowed by the allure of spring runways and seasonal street style fashion. But one should never underestimate the power of the 39-year-old show, which is known for its ultra-bold, over-the-top fashion moments from some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Think about it: The VMAs has delivered iconic and historical red carpet moments that stand the test of time like Lil Kim’s infamous lavender jumpsuit and floral nipple pasty from 1999, Jennifer Lopez’s all-white bandana-topped pants outfit from 2000, and Lady Gaga’s meat dress from 2010.

It seems this year’s event is keeping the VMA’s style legacy going. The presenters, performers, and attendees truly went all out with their looks. Kicking things off on a high note is belle of the ball, Olivia Rodrigo, who wore a silver gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, looking every bit the Hollywood starlet. And then there was Megan Thee Stallion who embraced the sheer dress trend in a black corseted Brandon Blackwood number. In a quintessential VMAs moment, singer Anitta stopped traffic in an eclectic, cut-out Schiaparelli dress and mismatched earrings.

And that’s just naming a few. Ahead, the best A-list looks from the 2023 VMAs .

Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gomez opted for a red Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The comedian and actor wore a sheer Jason Wu dress from the fall/winter collection.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Choosing a little black dress for the occasion, Swift stunned in a Versace gown.

Shakira

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The singer, who was honored with the Video Vanguard award, wore a glimmering Versace dress.

Kelsea Ballerini

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The country star was seeing red in a cut-out number from Mônot.

Olivia Rodrigo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The “Vampire” singer went for Old Hollywood vibes in a floor-length silver gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Roger Vivier shoes.

Saweetie

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The musician wears a creation from Area’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Anitta

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The Brazilian singer delivered fashion with a capital “F” in a Schiaparelli ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Megan Thee Stallion

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The rapper stunned in an elegant and sultry Brandon Blackwood gown and Jacob and Co jewels.

Pretty Vee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The comedian’s take on the LBD (courtesy of Quine Li) reads fresh and interesting.

Cardi B

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cardi B’s heavy metal gown and coordinating accessories by Dilara Findikoglu brought rock and roll glam vibes to the pink carpet.

More to come....