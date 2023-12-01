For many loyal members of the Beyhive, the most iconic moment of the Renaissance world tour was when Beyoncé and Blue Ivy joined forces on stage. In case you missed it, at almost every tour stop, Blue danced alongside her mother during the performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade,” in matching designer looks (see their coordinating sequin jerseys). While Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will undeniably feature the unforgettable collab, at the documentary’s Nov. 30 premiere in London, the duo took it upon themselves to serve up another stylish mother-daughter moment. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, dressed in similar all-black outfits, shared a heartfelt moment on the silver carpet.

For starters, the Grammy-award winner styled a custom Thom Browne blazer complete with extravagant shoulder pads, an elongated train, and a hip-high hem that showed off her bodysuit underneath, which was embroidered with a gold flower. She chose an assortment of edgy accents to round out her look, including fingerless leather gloves and statement silver earrings. However, it was her choice of footwear that stood out the most on the accessory front. Beyoncé slipped on a pair of lace-up heel-less boots — an eccentric look endorsed by celebs like Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham.

As for Blue, she appeared to be wearing a draped Versace little black dress adorned with the label’s signature Medusa ‘95 gold hardware. She accessorized with a geometric handbag, platform heels, and sleek sunglasses — a subtle callout to the shades she frequently wore during this summer’s tour.

The Renaissance festivities originally kicked off on Nov. 25 with the documentary’s first star-studded premiere in Los Angeles. For the Saturday night soirée, Beyoncé, along with her A-list guests which included celebs like Lori Harvey and Kelly Rowland, pulled out all the sartorial stops. (Bey set social media aflame with her custom Versace silver gown and matching hair, which perfectly aligned with the concert’s unofficial disco-glam dress code.)

For those who managed to score tickets to Queen Bey’s documentary, which hits AMC Theatres on Dec. 1, why not go all out for the occasion with these styles inspired by their recent red carpet-ready ensembles? Shop TZR’s top picks below.