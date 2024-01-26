When it comes to her skin care brand, Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber is not one to let a new release fly under the radar. Instead, she’ll celebrate each drop with a campaign that not only showcases her latest beauty must-have, but also serves a lewk. Most recently, Bieber styled a sleek one-piece swimsuit to celebrate the launch of her new Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser which dropped on Jan. 25. As soon as the cleanser debuted on Rhode’s website at midnight, Bieber shared a behind-the-scenes look at the aforementioned swimwear shoot on Instagram, as well as a few more beach-ready outfits that she styled for the campaign.

Like many of her previous releases, Bieber once again curated her set-up to mirror the vibes of the new product. With pineapple extract being a key ingredient, it comes as no surprise that she leaned into the cleanser’s summery, tropical feel by posing on the beach in an assortment of sultry looks. For starters, the model made waves in a black and white one-piece swimsuit from Tropic of C, which featured criss-cross straps and a cheeky bottom. She kept her designer accessories to a minimum — only opting for chic gold circle earrings from Aureum and her 10-carat diamond wedding ring (a risky choice for a day at the beach). But what she lacked in layered-up necklaces or a saucy body chain, Bieber made up for in vibrant snorkeling equipment which brightened up her final ‘fit. An eye-catching yellow pair of diving goggles and a matching oxygen tank strapped to her back rounded out her first OOTD.

And that’s not all. In the same IG carousel, the fashion muse posted more sneak peeks at her campaign co-ords, including the barely-there bikini she donned in another shot. Bieber posed in a white seashell top which she coordinated with a celeb-approved thongkini on the bottom. She slipped on a semi-sheer red bolero overtop as well as a gold pendant necklace and tiny hoop earrings for her accents.

In the official imagery — which the brand started teasing earlier in January — Bieber was photographed in three additional oceanside outfits, including a black cutout-heavy one-piece paired with a Playboy Bunny-esque headpiece, an ivory bikini underneath a mesh mini dress, and finally, an off-duty T-shirt which presumably acted as her cozy coverup.

If you haven’t already secured Rhode’s first-ever cleanser, we suggest you get on that ASAP before it sells out. Once you do, consider channeling Bieber’s Tropic of C one-piece (which is surprisingly still available) as well as a few more warm weather-friendly selections below.