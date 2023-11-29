Kylie Jenner is booked and busy this season, and the beauty mogul shows no signs of slowing down. For starters, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sis launched her fashion label, Khy, at the end of October and dropped two collections in less than three weeks. Then, shortly after Khy’s debut, Jenner accepted WSJ Magazine’s Innovator of the Year award, honoring her new brand. And now, in between Kylie Cosmetics releases (her latest lip and cheek balms would make great stocking stuffers, BTW), Jenner is Interview Magazine’s Winter 2023 cover star, and unsurprisingly, she pulled out all the sartorial stops for the photoshoot.

On Nov. 27, Jenner broke the internet with sneak peeks at the imagery from her latest cover, photographed by Theo Liu. For starters, fans were immediately stunned by the photo where Jenner cozied up to a life-size insect (yes, you read that right ... insect), wearing a black bra and leather pants from Celine. In another image, Jenner was seen following a pair of swans, donning an ALL-IN ensemble. The look included a sexy whale tail moment, an open-back pearl-embellished halter top, and a workout-ready skirt. The finishing touch? Thigh-high rubber red boots — a perfect choice given the sultry swamp vibes of the shoot.

For another setup, Jenner leaned into the spicy energy even further with another barely-there look. She wowed in undergarments styled as outerwear, including a lacy cream bra from Mirror Palais. On the bottom, the reality star chose a romantic Givenchy blue midi skirt, which she playfully pinned up to show off the look’s statement piece: her see-through red tights. A similar shade as her aforementioned ALL-IN boots, Jenner’s Givenchy stockings hit right at her mid-thigh, and were daringly worn over a pair of red pumps.

And if you thought the photoshoot was good? Just wait until you read the LOL-worthy interview between the cover star and Jennifer Lawrence. If you’re feeling inspired by Jenner’s latest selections (or lack thereof), channel two of her looks with the pieces below.