Olivia Rodrigo has made waves in the music industry with her undeniably catchy lyrics and head-bopping tunes, but people don’t talk enough about her killer style. The rock n’ roll vibe of her work is very much reflected in what she wears. The “Get Him Back” singer’s fashion claim to fame is pairing feminine silhouettes with edgy graphic prints, dark color palettes, and the occasional platform heel, delivering cool and effortless rockstar energy. To help her achieve this look, she often forgoes wearing high-profile designers. Instead, she enlists the help of indie labels that cater to her unique aesthetic while offering fun alternatives to known basics.

Take, for instance, Aya Muse, an indie brand popular with other celebs like Emily Ratajowski, who’s recently been on the Rodrigo’s radar. The singer rocked the label’s Myca Pleated Wool Miniskirt at a July 2023 visit to Sirius XM studios in Los Angeles. Rodrigo has also, on more than one occasion, taken the feminine pieces from New York-based brand Mirror Palais, designed by Marcelo Gaia, and mixed them with ‘90s grunge staples like distressed leather and platform shoes. Rodrigo rocked the label’s black Underwire Slip Dress while out at a concert in New York City during the summer of 2022.

These are just a couple of the many emerging brands Rodrigo has pulled from for her popstar look in recent years. Ahead, check out a few more of the labels she’s been spotted in, plus links to shop if you’re really feeling their vibe.

Shushu/Tong

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In September 2023, the singer wore indie brand Shushu/Tong to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame red carpet. She donned a refined grey mini dress with an open-back and pleated mini skirt, but it was her accessories that added some edge. The singer paired the look with sheer black stockings, platform Mary Janes, and a pendant choker, perfectly encapsulating her dainty, yet badass energy. This is the epitome of cool-girl style.

Aya Muse

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A black mini skirt is arguably one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet, and for this staple item, Rodrigo opted for cool girl label Aya Muse. The “Driver’s License” singer is frequently caught wearing several variations of the cropped separate, but the pleated style sticks out as a favorite. It gives that school-girl aesthetic that she often goes for in her music videos and reigns supreme as her designated piece of choice.

High Sport

BACKGRID

In a more streamlined move for Rodrigo, she reached for a pair of black trousers by indie brand High Sport, known for its elevated basics. But, she can never go without her dark edge, so the dark burgundy leather trench, black sunnies, and Mary-Janes add an almost gothic feel to a very clean-cut look.

Magda Butrym

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

While attending a dinner for British magazine The Face, Rodrigo swapped edgy for sultry in this cherry red Magda Butrym backless dress and red kitten heel mules. The breast cups offer a ‘50s feel in contrast to the singer’s usual ‘90s rock energy. The line currently has very sexy and sensual styles featuring rosettes and bustier-designed tops, so whether you’re in the market for a date night or party look, the brand has you covered.

Mirror Palais

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A popular indie brand amongst celebs and influencers, Mirror Palais has the most beautiful collection of flirty and romantic dresses made of luscious silky and chiffon materials. In August 2022, Rodrigo attended a Chapell Roan concert in New York while clad in the brand’s Underwire Slip Dress, but grounded the look with a pair of chunky black loafers and white socks. This isn’t the first time she’s worn the brand either. In 2021, the singer rocked an underwire polo crop top from the brand which turned heads and became the top of the summer amongst A-listers.