This year, the casts of some of Hollywood’s biggest films and TV shows reunited, leaving their loyal fanbases stunned. The ones we’re still not over? How about when the stars of Big Little Lies, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern shared brunch last month or the iconic Mean Girls-themed Walmart commercial featuring three of the four Plastics that aired around Thanksgiving. And just when we thought the star-studded meet-ups were over for the year, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt got together for the ultimate The Devil Wears Prada reunion — and to no one’s surprise they were decked out in luxe designer looks that Miranda Priestly would surely approve of.

Now, they didn’t just pose together at a Hollywood red carpet event or grab a quick lunch that just happened to be snapped by paparazzi. Hathaway and Blunt joined each other for a 48-minute sit-down for Variety’s annual “Actors on Actors” segment, where the duo debriefed their latest projects and reminisced about when they first met on The Devil Wears Prada set. For the joint tell-all, Hathaway styled a sleek white mini dress from Michael Kors, complete with a plunging neckline and slit bell sleeves — a far detour from the cerulean sweater and plaid midi skirt her character Andy Sachs wore in the film’s iconic fitting scene. The Eileen actor channeled Meryl Streep’s character’s villainous aesthetic by slipping on white Christian Louboutins — one of the editor-in-chief’s go-to footwear labels. Continuing her streak of Bvlgari-clad ensembles (think: her outfits to host the 2023 CFDA Awards), the brand ambassador accessorized with an assortment of bling from the jeweler, including a rose gold pendant necklace (which retails for over $24k), a coordinating bracelet, and two monogram rings.

While Blunt’s character from the 2006 classic had a penchant for office-ready midi dresses and statement embellishment (for example, bedazzled shoulder pads or an eye-catching belt), for this occasion, the Oppenheimer actor went a more menswear route in suit-inspired separates. She styled a timeless white button-down adorned with a sparkly collar from Brunello Cucinelli, which she paired with wide-leg black trousers and a V-neck suit vest. On the footwear front, she slipped on a pair of slingback pumps from Saint Laurent. Blunt kept her accents minimal by opting for only chainlink hoop earrings to round out her look.

While the long-time friends certainly run in the same A-list crowds, they haven’t been officially photographed together since 2016, during Hathaway’s press tour for Alice Through the Looking Glass. However, their recent interview made it clear that the pair is closer than ever and big fans of each other’s success. Keep an eye out for another Hathaway-Blunt reunion in the coming weeks as awards season kicks in gear — they’ve been known to cross paths at the Oscars from time to time.

In the meantime, channel both of their looks with the TZR-approved edit below and start manifesting an opportunity for the stars to share the screen again.