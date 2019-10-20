The fashion world has a thing for nostalgia. Many of today’s trends are reinterpretations, if not outright replications of styles that were popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Those oversized shoulders, power suits, puff-sleeve blouses, prairie dresses, and pleated trousers that everyone is wearing right now? They're all straight out of the ‘80s playbook. And evidence of the current obsession with all things ‘90s is even more extensive: Square-toe shoes, slip dresses, bike shorts, baguette bags, and tiny sunglasses are just a few of the fashion trends from the '80s and '90s trends that have made a triumphant return in recent seasons.

If you dig a little deeper through the archive of celebrity looks, runway moments, and your own personal style memories, there are plenty of old-school revivals that are ripe for a comeback. From close-fitting tailored vests to stirrup pants, leather fisherman sandals, and chunky gold pearl earrings, certain vintage looks haven’t yet been resurrected to the modern mainstream, but totally should (and most likely will soon enough). Keep scrolling to get ahead of the curve and rediscover some of these pre-Y2K styles that you completely forgot you loved.

'80s And '90s Trends: Pastel Metallic Leather

Versace Spring 1994

With leather returning to the fashion landscape in such a big way lately, it’s only a matter of time before the frosted pastel iterations from the ‘90s show up on the scene.

'80s And '90s Trends: Scrunched Socks & Sneakers

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sporty sneakers made their return seasons ago, but this particular way of wearing them was huge in the eighties and early nineties, and something you haven’t seen enough of in 2020.

'80s And '90s Trends: Chunky Pearl Earrings

David Levenson/Shutterstock

Princess Diana is the ultimate style icon of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and her signature chunky gold and pearl studs are ripe for a resurgence, especially in light of the recent popularity of chunky gold jewelry and polished pearl pieces.

'80s And '90s Trends: Tailored Vests

Shutterstock

Unlike the boxy, oversized blazers that are so trendy this fall, these vests are more form-fitting and tailored, such that one could easily be worn alone as a top when not layered over a turtleneck or prim pussybow blouse.

'80s And '90s Trends: Fisherman Sandals

Prada Spring 1994

You probably best remember this style as it was done by Dr. Martens — all chunky-soled and well-worn. After tapping dry the square-toe and ultra-strappy looks over the last year, woven leather fisherman styles seem like the logical choice for the next ‘90s sandal obsession.

'80s And '90s Trends: Sheer Black Pantyhose

Alison Mcdougall/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

Most would agree to keep nude stockings a thing of the past, but sheer black pantyhose might be worth reviving. Once a staple with skirt suits, cocktail dresses, and even more casual styles (Rachel Green wore them with everything from mini skirts and LBDs, to fitted shorts and her coffeehouse apron), there’s a sultry vibe they add that feels more stylized than bare legs but less covered-up and gamine than opaque tights.

'80s And '90s Trends: Sailor Collars

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Consider this the next stage in the evolution of vintage necklines following the recently trendy prairie style. Instead of ruffled yokes and frilly shoulders, this type of collar is simpler, often squared off, with a distinctly nautical vibe.

'80s And '90s Trends: Statement Belts

Michel Arnaud/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Minimalism has its time and place, but we’re seeing maximalist motifs creep in more and more — especially when it comes to accessories. Big statement cinchers and chunky chain link belts are the perfect options for adding extra oomph around the waist of that sleek menswear blazer or those high-rise slouchy slacks.

'80s And '90s Trends: Taffeta

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

The fabric favored for wedding gowns and prom dresses in the 1980s got a bad rap in the decades since, but there’s more to taffeta than those stiff, shiny dresses that haunt your family photo albums. Maxi skirts, tent dresses, and puff-sleeve styles are all currently popular silhouettes that would work well in a voluminous textile like taffeta.

'80s And '90s Trends: Berets

Paul Massey/Shutterstock

We’ve seen bucket hats make a comeback but where are the berets? The equally iconic headwear style is an elegant and sophisticated alternative to the bucket, and infinitely more suited to fall wear.

'80s And '90s Trends: Stirrup Pants

Steve Douglass/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

Sometimes it’s the simplest detail that makes a style feel of a particular era. A normal pair of leggings? Nothing special. But add a stirrup strap at the bottom and suddenly we’re back in an ‘80s state of mind.

'80s And '90s Trends: Column Maxi Skirts

Perry Ellis Spring 1993

Long, straight skirts could be the next ‘90s minimalist obsession. Keep an eye out for column-style maxis in solid fabrics or small-scale prints, featuring a slit along the side or back seam.

'80s And '90s Trends: Polo Shirts

Ralph Lauren 1991

Polo tops and rugby shirts are defining elements of retro sportswear. Nail the look in a collared knit that’s classic and country club-esque, in a bold solid hue, vintage-inspired argyle, or blocky stripe.

Bold Buttons

Valentino Fall 1992

This small-detail trend is on the verge of blowing up — just look at the Balmain and Gucci runways for proof. Everything from sharp blazers to tweed jackets, tailored dresses, and cardigans are getting the glam treatment with big shiny buttons along the plackets and cuffs.

'80s And '90s Trends: Sequins

Bei/Shutterstock

Sequins went out of vogue when a more simplistic aesthetic took rise, but the return of everything ‘80s means a renewed appreciation for a bit of flashy glitz. Give your going-out attire the glamour it’s been missing with a sparkly jacket or bedazzled frock.

'80s And '90s Trends: Big Bow Accents

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Nothing conjures a throwback vibe quite like a well-placed oversized bow — be it on the shoulder or waist of a party dress, atop a pair of statement heels, or worn as a big, bold hair accessory.

'80s And '90s Trends: Pleated Jeans

Palmetto's 1992

Move over, mom jeans. The next generation of vintage jeans is going to be blouson pleated denim. Whether acid wash or dark rinse, peg-legged or wide and baggy, pick a pair with darts at the waistband to get a jump on this inevitable fashion revival.

'80s And '90s Trends: Knee Socks

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

‘90s schoolgirl style wouldn’t be complete without a pair of preppy knee-socks. They’re an ideal match for the chunky loafers and platform Mary Janes that every influencer is wearing this season.

This article was originally published on Oct. 18, 2019