If the return of the scrunchie over the past several seasons has taught the style set anything, it's to never say never to throwback hair accessories. Just about all of them have a way of coming back around at one point or another — and Kendall Jenner's hair claw clip helps mark the return of one mane-tamer that you might've forgotten about. You might want to take the cue from the supermodel on this returning trend too, because it's one that makes styling your strands incredibly effortless.

The elder of the Jenner sisters was spotted in Los Angeles on Jan. 23, leaving the popular Melrose Place cafe Alfred Tea Room (her sister Kourtney Kardashian and fellow model Hailey Bieber are also fans). And as she walked down the shop-adorned street she looked straight out of a '90s style spread, with her high-waist straight leg denim (in a distressed black wash, no less), cropped grey cardigan, beaded zebra shoulder bag by STAUD, and square-framed sunglasses. A pair of white Nike Air Force One sneakers completed the casual look.

The cherry on top of the throwback ensemble? Her claw clip, which swept Jenner's hair into an effortless off-duty up-do.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner used the accessory to twist and pin up the lengths of her middle-parted locks — which she's still got in the shade of chocolatey brown she debuted in Dec. 2019 — while leaving some wispy long layers loose in front to frame her face (a totally '90s move, by the way). The hair clip gives her a casual, but polished vibe that's perfect for a day spent running around town. Plus, it's a great reminder to everyone else that the one-and-done accessory is an effortless way to handle hair on the weekend or a genius hack for styling second-day strands.

If you don't still have a clip or two you can dig up in your hair supplies drawer, you're in luck because there's actually plenty of options out there. You can go the retro route with a black or tortoise shell jumbo-sized one similar to Jenner's, or browse the Internet for contemporary takes in metallic finishes. Either way, it's a seriously foolproof style to reconsider.

Shop the essential hair clip you forgot about below, and send your thanks to Jenner for the reminder.

Shop The Look