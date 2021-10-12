You don’t have to work in an office to know that there are few wardrobe staples more reliable than a boxy blazer. It’s settled smack dab in the center of a Venn diagram relating elegance and ease, which is essential now more than ever. It’s adaptable: The kind of piece you can wear with a casual t-shirt and jeans and one that you can also wear over a satin slip dress and heels.

“A boxy blazer always helps me create a polished look,” designer Anine Bing says. “I love how versatile they are. I can wear a blazer to drop-off, to the office, and then to dinner with friends.” The boxy blazer is also chic, in the purest sense of the term. “It gives a cool modern fit to a classic silhouette as if you borrowed your boyfriend’s blazer,” Almina Concept founder Angela Gahng says. That slightly oversized, insouciant shape is a defining reason why this jacket is considered an element of the so-called ‘French girl uniform’ — it’s effortless. Just look at the Fall/Winter 2021 Celine runway collection, the boxy blazer was the star of the show.

The Inspiration: Celine Fall/Winter 2021 Runway (+) Celine (+) Celine (+) Celine INFO 1/3

But regardless of whether your personal style resembles that of stylish Parisians or you pile on color and texture à la Iris Apfel, the boxy blazer is a rewarding investment for any closet. If you’re in the market, Gahng notes that a clean lapel line is important for the shape of a modern blazer as is the fabrication. “I love Tencel as the fabric for a versatile blazer as it can be worn all year round and is sustainable, but also comfortable as well,” she says. “The draping of the fabrication is perfect for a boxy blazer.”

Ahead, discover the best boxy blazer styles to invest in this autumn to lend your style polished effortlessness.

Houndstooth Blazer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A check blazer is among the more classic iterations of this staple piece and speaks to that ‘borrowed from the boys’ aesthetic mentioned above. For a modern spin, pair your houndstooth blazer with a contrasting plaid dress for a playful mixed-print outfit.

Leather Blazer

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Autumn is a perfect time of year to break out new textures geared to keep you warm, which is why a leather (or vegan leather) boxy blazer is a winning choice. It’s also a great piece come holiday party season. Try a colorful iteration, or if you go for classic black, style with bold hues for a seasonal pop.

Camel Blazer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camel hues are a luxe option if you want to stick with neutrals. Opt for a soft felted texture or something with a slouch, then style back to a classic button-down or seasonal plaid piece.

Classic Black Blazer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s tough to surpass the timeless appeal of a classic black blazer. If you don’t own one yet, make this the year you change that. You can dress it up for a formal event (just add something sparkly underneath), but can be styled back to jeans and sneakers, too.

Velvet Blazer

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swap out your velvet dress for a boxy blazer crafted in this cozy fabric. Bonus points if you wear it with matching pants, as seen on Camille Charriere above. Try adding a chunky knit for an extra cozy fall vibe.

Pinstripe Blazer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similar to houndstooth, pinstripes nod to a Savile Row aesthetic. For a subversive take on a traditional pattern, wear yours with a lace and silk slip dress and strappy sandals. For a preppy take, add loafers and high-waisted pants.