Kendall Jenner's $50 Sweater Vest Is The Best Layering Piece For Spring

A sweater vest, which gained a renewed interest thanks to previous Fall/Winter 2020 collections from the likes of Prada, Kenneth Ize, and Gucci, is the it-Girl layering essential. Celebs like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber relied on them over the winter season and now another star is showing everyone how to wear knit sweater vests into spring. On March 21, just one day after spring’s official arrival, Kendall Jenner wore a $50 Mango striped sweater vest. As Jenner demonstrated with her street style look, the sleeveless knitwear, styled over a button-down shirt, is ideal for those early days of spring when a puffer jacket is no longer needed, but it’s too chilly to wear just a tee.

Over the weekend while in New York City, Jenner departed from her usual West Coast athleisure style and instead got dressed up in a colorful look with that I-just-went-thrifting vibe. The 25 year old wore a pair of olive-colored bottoms, a crisp white button-down, and a Burberry green leather bag. Layered over her tailored shirt was a multicolor striped sweater, which is still available to shop on mango.com for $50. By styling her vest over a button-down, Jenner showcased why sweater vests are great pieces to help you navigate that winter-into-spring transition. Since the knitwear material provides warmth, while their lack of sleeves ensure you'll remain cool, they’re truly the best of both worlds. Mango also sells a matching pair of striped knitwear shorts — if you’re inspired by the watermelon, gray, and chartreuse stripes and want a coordinating ensemble.

LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images

If you’re hoping to shed your knitwear layers completely right now, however, there’s no harm in sitting out this round of the sweater vest trend. According to brands like GANNI, Baum und Pferdgarten, and By Malene Birger during Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, sleeveless knitwear isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. You can expect sweaters with bold stripes courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten and warm-hued neutral vests from By Malene Birger come the colder months.

But, let’s focus on the present for now. As Jenner’s look showcased, the early spring season right now presents ample styling opportunities for sweater vests. Layer over a tailored long-sleeve top, as Jenner did, for a structured and preppy vibe. Or, style over a dress of your choice for an easy, breezy look. Whether you welcome the chance to sprinkle in some knit vests into your looks now or choose to wait until fall, sweater vests will inevitably be in your future.

