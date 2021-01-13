The Zoe Report
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts For Spring 2021, According To Hailey Bieber

By Danielle Naer
Share

Hailey Bieber, whether headed to a fitness class or a business meeting, has carved out certain hero pieces to serve as the base for her everyday looks. The pièce de résistance in her athleisure ensembles? Bike shorts. It has been a frequent player in her wardrobe and the laidback item is forecasted to stick around this season for the star. To make styling bike shorts a no-brainer in the coming months, TZR's pulling together a roundup of refreshing, Bieber-approved ways to wear bike shorts for spring 2021.

Each of her outfits incorporates a total of three easy, versatile pieces you might already have in your own closets. Bike shorts, when worn with a sweater and UGG boots, can feel cozy or when paired with an oversized flannel and sneakers, look sporty. Pick up some bike shorts from Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent collection and your ensembles will feel high fashion, too. Consider this piece the foundational item with which to build your spring 2021 outfits from. Take a look at how Bieber styles them, below, for further inspiration.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Cozy Crewneck, Vibrant Shorts & UGG Boots

@kendalljenner

For a morning stroll with model friend Kendall Jenner, Bieber wore a pair of hot pink bike shorts with cozy accoutrements: a knit sweater in a lovable biscotti hue, ankle socks, and UGG's über short Mini boots.

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
$1,290
LORO PIANA
Fitted Tennis Shorts
$103$72
Year Of Ours
Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Logo Sweatshirt, Black Shorts & High-Top Sneakers

@haileybieber

For a twinning fashion look with Justin, Bieber wore a gray crewneck pullover and a pair of high-top sneakers that rivaled her beau's. For bottoms, she went with a pair of bike shorts from SET ACTIVE, which are still in stock.

Ramona Sweatshirt Los Angeles
$169
ANINE BING
Onyx Luxform Bike Shorts
$62
SET ACTIVE
Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers
$500
Jordan

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Feathery Top, Belt & Ribbed Shorts

Bieber placed a luxe twist on her at-home holiday outfit with YSL's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Three pieces—a plumed off-the-shoulder top, a pair of ribbed bike shorts, and a belt— made this a statement outfit.

Feather Trim Top
$750$375
Alberta Ferretti
Le Circle Leather Belt
$170
FRAME
Rider Short
$470
YSL

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Nylon Jacket, Black Shorts & Gold Necklace

Posing against a sunset backdrop, Bieber showed off her love for SET ACTIVE bike shorts once more by pairing it with a distressed gray tank from Brandy Mellville, an oversize jacket, and Nike sneakers. She accessorized with a gold necklace from Pattaraphan's Valentines Collection.

Schedar Hooded Coat
$1,750
Moncler
Safe Locket Necklace
$270
Pattaraphan
Onyx Luxform Bike Shorts
$62
SET ACTIVE

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Flannel, Sports Bra & Shorts

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're looking for a stylish coverup piece to throw on after a workout, look no further than an easy, oversized flannel. Bieber let her flannel casually hang off one shoulder while wearing it with black bike shorts and a simple black sports bra.

Wool Buffalo Coat
$795$397.50
Woolrich
Chorus Sports Bra
$75
All Access
Women's 3" Shorts Nike Pro
$30
Nike