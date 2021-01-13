Hailey Bieber, whether headed to a fitness class or a business meeting, has carved out certain hero pieces to serve as the base for her everyday looks. The pièce de résistance in her athleisure ensembles? Bike shorts. It has been a frequent player in her wardrobe and the laidback item is forecasted to stick around this season for the star. To make styling bike shorts a no-brainer in the coming months, TZR's pulling together a roundup of refreshing, Bieber-approved ways to wear bike shorts for spring 2021.

Each of her outfits incorporates a total of three easy, versatile pieces you might already have in your own closets. Bike shorts, when worn with a sweater and UGG boots, can feel cozy or when paired with an oversized flannel and sneakers, look sporty. Pick up some bike shorts from Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent collection and your ensembles will feel high fashion, too. Consider this piece the foundational item with which to build your spring 2021 outfits from. Take a look at how Bieber styles them, below, for further inspiration.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Cozy Crewneck, Vibrant Shorts & UGG Boots

For a morning stroll with model friend Kendall Jenner, Bieber wore a pair of hot pink bike shorts with cozy accoutrements: a knit sweater in a lovable biscotti hue, ankle socks, and UGG's über short Mini boots.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Logo Sweatshirt, Black Shorts & High-Top Sneakers

For a twinning fashion look with Justin, Bieber wore a gray crewneck pullover and a pair of high-top sneakers that rivaled her beau's. For bottoms, she went with a pair of bike shorts from SET ACTIVE, which are still in stock.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Feathery Top, Belt & Ribbed Shorts

Bieber placed a luxe twist on her at-home holiday outfit with YSL's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Three pieces—a plumed off-the-shoulder top, a pair of ribbed bike shorts, and a belt— made this a statement outfit.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Nylon Jacket, Black Shorts & Gold Necklace

Posing against a sunset backdrop, Bieber showed off her love for SET ACTIVE bike shorts once more by pairing it with a distressed gray tank from Brandy Mellville, an oversize jacket, and Nike sneakers. She accessorized with a gold necklace from Pattaraphan's Valentines Collection.

5 Ways To Wear Bike Shorts: Flannel, Sports Bra & Shorts

If you're looking for a stylish coverup piece to throw on after a workout, look no further than an easy, oversized flannel. Bieber let her flannel casually hang off one shoulder while wearing it with black bike shorts and a simple black sports bra.