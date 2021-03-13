These 5 Celebs All Share A Common Love For This Easy-To-Style Minimalist Shoe

Footwear connoisseurs know the power of a universal pair of shoes: black combat boots, a simplistic sandal, and most importantly: a clean white sneaker. Celebrities and their favorite white sneakers have long been the subject of many street style photos. Over time, white kicks even made their way on to red carpets like in 2019, when Kristen Stewart wore a black and white pair of Nike Cortez sneakers to the London premiere of Charlie’s Angels. Scroll through any social media platform today, and you'll see that your favorite actors and models all have a pair, or three, of matches-with-everything white sneakers.

Take Katie Holmes, who goes from errands to dinner dates in a comfy-but-sporty pair of Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, loves her white Nike Air Force 1s as evidenced by her recent monochromatic outfit while out in Paris. The point being: There is more than one way to style white sneakers. Whether celebs are packing them in their travel suitcases or wearing them on a chill night out with friends, they’re spinning their own style webs on how to rock this longtime basic. Ahead, see how 5 celebrities wear their white sneakers, and where to get your own pair of this classic footwear.

Celebrities Wearing White Sneakers: Tracee Ellis Ross

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

White velcro sneakers, like these Steffey velcro-strap leather trainers from Acne Studios, complement just about everything. Plus, they’re easy to put on and take off — and you never have to worry about tripping over undone laces. Ross wore her velcro kicks with a pair of billowy track pants, a red top, and black jacket. You can go this same low-key but still dressy route or style the velcro sneakers with your favorite matching workout set.

Celebrities Wearing White Sneakers: Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Chunky white sneakers, like these Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole pair, and printed pants were practically made for each other. Wearing a platform option, like how J.Lo opted for, will add some height to your frame, but in small enough doses that won’t attract too much attention like a gravity-defying platform heel might. Style your thick-sole white sneaker pick with a maxi dress, so the hemline doesn’t completely graze the floor.

Celebrities Wearing White Sneakers: Hailey Bieber

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber's outfit from luxury fashion brand STAND STUDIO is what monochromatic dreams are made of. Frankly, it's your blueprint to wearing one of Pantone's colors of the year: Illuminating. Her crisp and clean pair of Nike Air Force 1s, which just so happened to match her husband’s own shoes, didn’t distract your focus on her cheerful outfit. Lesson here: When your look has a lot of color, white kicks will not disturb your outfit’s flow.

Celebrities Wearing White Sneakers: Katie Holmes

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Celebrities such as Sophie Turner and Jennifer Aniston love the simplicity of the Common Projects Original Achilles leather sneaker. The Italian-made shoe is built to last and its smooth finish makes it the perfect choice for pairing with any outfit. Holmes chose to wear hers with a double-breasted coat and pair of trousers. This sneaker would work with everything from a pantsuit to a summer floral midi dress.

Celebrities Wearing White Sneakers: Yara Shahidi

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Chunky dad sneakers aren’t going out of style anytime soon, so it’s time to lace up. These shoes go great with your favorite tracksuit or matching athleisure set. If you’re not into the loungewear look, no sweat, give your sporty kicks a second life by pairing them with flare pants and a formfitting crop top when you want to switch gears.