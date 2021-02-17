Understandably, the majority of trends over the past year have skewed more pared back. From 'flared leggings' (aka, yoga pants) to ribbed matching sets, many have been flocking towards cozy basics to wear at home. However, there is one over-the-top style that seems to be continuously getting more popular: cool statement collars. Whether it be part of the shirt or a detachable iteration, a funky collar adds a touch of playfulness to any ensemble.

On the runways, oversized collars have been gaining momentum over the past few seasons. For Spring/Summer 2021, brands like Patou, Rokh, and Tibi, all displayed their own variations of the silhouettes. And luckily, fashion girl-favorite labels are making the runway-approved look accessible to everyone. You've likely already seen GANNI's poplin shirt and detachable collars all over social media. Now emerging brands, such as Naya Rea, are grabbing influencers' attention, too. "[I've] had these collars since the beginning of the brand, before it became the trend," Naya Rea, founder of the London-based label, tells TZR of the collars in her Spring/Summer 2021 collection. She says the inspiration behind the eye-catching silhouette comes from her childhood, where these collars were always present in her life, whether it was from her school uniform or her grandma's fanciest outfit.

Rea believes practicality is the main reason for this silhouette's rising popularity. "All our meetings are on Zoom now and the collar is the simplest and nicest way to make an impression — you can just put it on and it makes such a big difference to your entire outfit — or at least, the top part of it." Plus, with all the detachable iterations on the market, you don't have to fully commit to the trend. In addition to GANNI's sought-after style, labels like Nué Notes, Arket, and Loeffler Randall are releasing their own stylish removable iterations. Layer your pick over an oversized sweater or fitted blouse and voila! You have yourself a completely new look.

Convinced it's time to try out a statement collar? Ahead, find 10 outfit ideas to help get you further inspired.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Play With Pattern

The more patterns, the more fun. Choose a printed collar, like Lisa Say Gah's Wendy Long Sleeve Top, and add on as many patterns as you can find in your closet.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Oversized On Top, Fitted On The Bottom

For a cool, slouchy look, throw a big collar over an equally oversized sweater. To keep things from appearing overly baggy, try a sporty legging on the bottom.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Pair It With A Suit

If you feel like your suit is a bit too stuffy, layer an intriguing collar under it. You'll have the perfect balance of elevated and fun.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Try A Few Trends In One

Feeling trendy? Try two of-the-moment looks out, like a printed collar top and sweater vest.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Dress Up Your Sweatsuit

Make your quarantine sweatsuit feel fresh by wearing a detachable collar over it. You'll probably forget it's the same set you've been wearing over the past year.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Layer Over An Old Sweatshirt

If you can't seem to stop wearing the same college sweatshirt over and over, give it a fun element by wearing it with a collar.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Match Your Whole Ensemble

If color coordinating is your thing, try matching your collar top with your jacket and accessories. For those who don't want their collar taking over the whole outfit, this is the perfect way to style it.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Accessorize With It

Instead of a necklace or beanie, accessories your quirky printed ensemble with a bib collar. All eyes will be on your attire — guaranteed.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Elevated Details

For an important meeting, consider a scalloped collar blouse. The detail appears a bit more dressy than a lace or embroidered style.

How To Wear The Collar Trend: Relaxed On The Bottom

When you've signed off from your virtual meetings, try styling a floral embroidery collar top for days spent with your family or weekends walking around the city with friends. Jeans and loafers are relaxed options for the bottom of your look.