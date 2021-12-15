You don’t have to be an extra in The Matrix to appreciate the sleek practicality of head-to-toe leather. It’s mysterious and futuristic to slide into a pair of slick black leather pants, but what’s often overlooked is that it’s also practical this time of year. As temperatures dip and winds pick up, it’s a weather-proof option that still happens to fit your high-fashion quotient. If you’re in need of inspiration for what to wear with leather pants — beyond simply pairing with Neo’s long trench and ‘90s sunnies — consider this your first stop for inspiration.

This year, skinny leather leggings have been replaced with more relaxed styles including joggers that offer a luxe alternative to leggings or sweats. These looser fits are not only on-trend (baggy denim is back, too) but also save you from risking a Ross Gellar moment — desperately trying to squeeze back into your leather pants after taking them off. Below, you’ll find seven inspired looks for incorporating leather pants into your winter wardrobe — for occasions both relaxed and celebratory. So, leave the baby powder at home, and make the most of leather weather this winter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Track Pants & Crop Top

For a sporty-cool ensemble, try a track pant in soft leather contrasted with a playful crop top. To embrace the major trend of the season, keep your color palette to browns and creams.

Colorful Coordinates

While you may be used to more neutral leather options, try going for a bright coordinated set. You can pair with neutral accessories, but no one can claim your look is boring.

Leather On Leather

For chilly winter months, nothing will keep wind at bay quite like layering on your leathers. Try slightly mismatched separates that you can style with a playful sweater or furry hat.

Add A Blazer

For a classic workwear combination, pair your black leather pants with a sleek blazer. The effect is office-worthy with an edge. Finish with heels if it’s not too cold to bare your ankles and a statement bag that can hold all of your commute essentials.

Cozy Layers

For those days when it feels almost unbearable to go outside, make leather pants part of your brave-the-cold uniform along with a pair of combat boots and top layers made to withstand inclement weather.

Going-Out Combo

For a night on the town this winter, consider a pair of relaxed leather pants that you can style with a cool cutout top. A playful clutch bag will be just the right finishing touch for your look.

All About Texture

If you spend all year waiting for the advent of sweater weather, you’re in luck — now is the time to pile on all the cozy textures. Try layered sweaters styled back to a slouchy pair of leather pants. Finish with rubber boots should you be expecting to make your way through snow.