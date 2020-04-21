If fashion has taught us anything, it’s that no trends ever truly die. Once a design hits its saturation point, it might go dormant for a few months, years, or even decades — but ultimately fashion comes back around with a new perspective and modern twist. Over the last few years, the fashion industry has been particularly nostalgic for the end of the 20th century. Shoulder pads, mom jeans, square-toe shoes, and baguette bags can all be found in the current collections. But, no nostalgic trend is quite like summer's thong sandal trend: it's divisive but also beloved by fashion's coolest trendsetters.

During the '90s and early '00s, these slip on sandals ran the gamut, with rubber Havaianas, leather Rainbows, and tall black platforms all topping shoppers' must-have lists. But after a pause, the styles unexpectedly reemerged last year with celebs like Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen giving them a stamp of approval. Thong sandals also appeared in the collections of designer labels like Bottega Veneta and indie brands like Simon Miller alike. Thong sandals have proven they have some staying power as designers have continued to reimagine them in their Spring/Summer 2020 collections. Manolo Blahnik embraced the nostalgia and bought back their tried and true thong sandal, and newer designers like Rejina Pyo have given a new twist to the familiar silhouette.

So whether you're rocking a platform like the Spice Girls or opting for an updated Carrie Bradshaw look with a kitten heel, the sky's the limit with the spring 2020 thong sandal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kitten Heel Thong Sandals

Say hello to your new go-to summer sandal. These kitten heels are versatile and comfortable, a fashion win-win. Feel confident in the fact that your feet won't be killing you by 4PM and that these sandals will pair well with almost everything in your wardrobe from a simple pair of jeans and a t-shirt to a sundress.

Platform Thong Sandals

Lean heavily into this trend's nostalgia factor and channel your inner Spice Girl with these thong platform styles. Worn with polished separates, these shoes feel a bit more modern. If you want to go full '90s, try styling them with high waisted jeans and an oversized sweater.

Flat Thong Sandals

It's hard not to look at these sandals and not imagine yourself on vacation a Mediterranean island. While days like that might be a little out of reach right now, it never hurts to imagine your getaway looks and what better place to start than from the feet up. A simple slip on sandal can be worn just as easily with pajamas as with a floaty bohemian dress.

Strappy Thong Sandals

These heeled thong sandals are ideal for day-to-night dressing because of their fancy feel. From formal affairs to adding a little something extra to a simple outfit for a date, these heels are a great addition to your shoe collection.