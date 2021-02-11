Jennifer Lopez is an expert in taking style risks while staying on trend, and this affinity she has for experimental fashion was on full display with her latest look. On Feb. 10, the singer stepped out in Miami in a white monochrome outfit, reminiscent of her Inauguration Day Chanel ensemble. She wore a breezy, sheer-sleeved look and gravity-defying white platform heels from Gucci. The shoes, if you hadn't already guessed, reflected a return of elevated footwear. Just last month on the Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture runway, models were spotted in sky-high platforms, cementing this lofty style as a possible heel of choice for the upcoming season. It's clear J.Lo is already a fan of this design as her all-white, pre-Valentine's Day outfit incorporated statement-making, chunky platforms. You'll notice, too, that her dress-like top had a cascading train, which didn't cover up her shoes so they could be properly spotlighted. J.Lo made a return to her trademark logo accessories with a Dior Book tote.

For those who may have missed the initial return of the nostalgic platform footwear (Lady Gaga was known for rocking these super-size heels over the years), this style once again began making headlines after Valentino's Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture Show. In shades of nude, gold, chrome, and pink, platform heels completed look after look for the Italian fashion house, exhibiting fashion's escapist potential in the ultimate form.

With the reintroduction of the reality-smashing, glitzy platform shoe, Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli reminded the world about high-fashion's imagination and just how fun glamour can be. In an interview with Vogue about his Haute Couture collection, the creative director discussed the thrilling styling choices he made and offered an explanation for the experimental shoes. "I think elegance is not about 'good taste,'" said Piccioli. "It's a bit daring." And with platform shoes adding several inches to anyone's frame, they're clearly one of the more adventurous footwear choices to keep in rotation.

This exciting footwear trend is a daring way to add some eccentricity into your outfit and step into the imaginative world of couture. Pair your platforms with jeans for a dressed-down vibe, or lean into the fantasy of the shoe and opt for a floor-grazing ensemble like J.Lo's. To get started, shop a selection of platforms, below. The sky's the limit in terms of how to style them.

