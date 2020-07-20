Just when you think the entire gamut of '90s trends has been resurrected, another makes its way to the surface. Welcome back, cute claw clips. This hair accessory — a simple plastic clamp that fastens tightly around your locks — was ubiquitous throughout the 1990s. Of course, the most common celebrity reference is Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green's effortlessly undone up-dos in Friends simply wouldn't have been the same without a claw clip involved). However, there are also plenty of other iconic moments both onscreen and off that secured the claw clips place as the hair accessory of the decade.

The claw clip is praiseworthy for a couple of reasons. First, it is practical. Unlike other hairpieces that serve more of an ornamental purpose, hair claws work for a range of hair lengths and textures and can sweep the tendrils off of your neck on those stifling hot days when your hair feels like it's just sticking to your skin. The second reason for the claw clip's popularity is its accessibility. While there are several sleek designer iterations of claws that skew more luxury, you can also find stylish options available at drugstores. It's the kind of accessory that is no-nonsense in every sense of the term and it also happens to look quite cool, as evidenced below.

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Julia Roberts's wardrobe in Erin Brockovich is a choice example of the claw's versatility. Even if your hair isn't long enough to easily wrap into a ponytail or bun, you can still pull back the top half with a hair claw. This degree of ease is the sort of trend the world can get behind right now. And for a more modern co-sign, look to models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who have swept back their hair with the simple staple throughout 2020.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, get your claw clip fix with a roundup of Instagram's finest who illustrate the usefulness of this trend in 2020. Plus, shop your favorite clip for a subtle nod to one of the fashion world's favorite decades of style.

'90s Claw Clips: Powdery Pastel

Pastels are all the rage right now so why not match your powdery top to your hair clip?

'90s Claw Clips: A Monochrome Moment

Another fun way to incorporate color into your claw clip look is via a monochromatic outfit. Try a saturated color for your claw and a more muted palette below.

'90s Claw Clips: Tried-and-True Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell always looks chic and is among the most common colorways available when searching for hair claws.

'90s Claw Clips: Long and Lean

Go for an elongated clip to cover more of your hair; the result typically feels more '90s and makes a bigger statement.

'90s Claw Clips: Pop of Pattern

If you dare, consider opting for a clip with a splashy print, like this racer check version.

'90s Claw Clips: Classic Palette

If your style skews minimalist, invest in clips that come in solid, simple colors for an accessory you can quickly grab over and over again.