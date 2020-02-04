In the hustle and bustle of Award Show Season, the Academy Awards ceremony still reigns supreme. Moments from the event — which airs this year on Feb. 9 — go from TV screens to sartorial legends in a matter of moments; and no, not just talking about Björk's swan dress or Hilary Swank's Guy Laroche gown (but more on that one later). And while the best Oscars beauty looks from the past 100 years may not be as immediately recognizable as the eye-catching ensembles, for makeup fans, they're just as memorable.

And they should still be on your very own beauty radar to this day, regardless of if you have any red-carpet event invitations on your schedule. Although certain trends once spotted at the prestigious show have fallen to the wayside, more than a handful of its very best beauty looks still stand the test of time — and are right in line with 2020 makeup and hair trends on the horizon. (Though really, what part of Audrey Hepburn's beauty routine isn't in style today?)

Below, six of the most on-trend Oscars beauty moments from days gone by — that you might see popping up once again at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

Grace Kelly's '50s Flower Crown

Long before Coachella and the modern flower crown, the 1955 Best Actress winner wore a wavy updo dotted with pale roses. With 2020 off to a strong start when it comes to fantastic hair accessories (and just a year after 2019's hair clip trend) it's only a matter of time before a similar look walks the red carpet again.

Halle Berry's Pixie Cut

Novels could be written and poetry waxed about Halle Berry's iconic pixie cut — which completed her ethereal 2002 Academy Awards look, where the Monster's Ball star won for Best Actress. And just in case you're wondering: Yes, celebs have officially brought the mega-short pixie haircut back in style.

Audrey Hepburn's Bold Brows

The timeless star's dramatic brows and short, choppy bangs — paired with a belted Givenchy dress — would look just as stylish on a 2020 red carpet as they did in 1954 (when Hepburn won Best Actress for Roman Holiday).

Hilary Swank's Modern Minimalism

In 2005, when Hilary Swank won her Best Actress Oscar for Million Dollar Baby, minimalism was not the mode du jour. But Swank's understated makeup, sleek hair, and that Guy Laroche dress proved to be a winning combination — and one that's still echoed to this day.

Cher's Pastel Lids

How do you style a pastel, ab-baring Bob Mackie outfit (that's accessorized with matching fabric hair flowers)? According to Cher's 1974 Oscars look, with graphic, lavender eyeshadow, a trend that's just as relevant now.

Julie Andrews' Crisp Cat-Eye

The Mary Poppins star landed herself a Best Actress win in 1965 — though her minimalist, butter-yellow gown and elbow-length gloves look decidedly modern. Julie Andrews' cat-eye makeup does as well, giving her expressive eyes and long lashes a simple, dark backdrop.