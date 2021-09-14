Let’s be real for a moment: The beauty looks at the Met Gala take the already-stunning fashion, jewelry, and accessories to another dimension. This year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” has inspired many to pull inspiration from well-known beauty styles throughout American history. One trend that has clearly emerged on the red carpet? Old Hollywood glamour. It’s not exactly surprising that stars would embrace such classic, universally flattering beauty choices, but the Met Gala is often seen as an opportunity to make a statement with edgy or unconventional looks.

In 2021 however, it seems that things are going back to basics — in the most glamorous way, of course. From blunt bangs and pin curls to ruby red lips and finger waves, there was no shortage of retro beauty moments to admire. Clearly, celebrities were eager to put their most alluring foot forward. Ahead, check out some of the best Old Hollywood-inspired beauty looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

Kristen Stewart

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

1950s bumper bangs looked positively stunning on a very blonde Kristen Stewart. Paired with her ultra-high ponytail, the hair complemented her dramatic floral sleeves perfectly.

Paloma Esser

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Along with her va-va-voom red dress and smoky ruby makeup, Paloma Esser accented her glamorous Met Gala look with soft finger waves.

Billie Eilish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jaws dropped all over the globe as Billie Eilish showed up looking like Marilyn Monroe’s doppelganger.

Megan Thee Stallion

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper told E! News that she wanted to channel old Hollywood at the Met Gala — her finger waves, fluttery eyelashes, and pouty lips certainly did the trick.

Kaia Gerber

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford’s daughter kept it simple — and glamorous — with this Old Hollywood-inspired glam.

Karlie Kloss

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

You can’t go wrong with a red lip, rosy cheeks, and a sleek updo.

Yara Shahidi

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi’s Met Gala beauty look is the epitome of vintage glamour, inspired by none other than Josephine Baker.

Megan Fox

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is there anything more retro-glam than these bangs paired with a strong eyebrow and red lip?

Gigi Hadid

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

The retro high ponytail, the embellished barrette, the Jessica Rabbit-esque red hair — Gigi did not come to play games at this year’s Met Gala.

Barbie Ferreira

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

Pencil-thin eyebrows were all the rage in the 1920s, so it only seems fitting to spot them on fashion’s most glamorous evening on Barbie Ferreria 100 years later.