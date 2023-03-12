The wait is over! Hollywood’s biggest, most stylish evening of the year is here: the 95th Academy Awards. That’s right, the celebrity-packed red carpet is known for its history-making — and internet-breaking — sartorial moments (remember Michelle Williams’ golden-yellow Vera Wang number in 2006?). In fact, it always seems like the stars save their most glamorous outfits for this ceremony, and the best fashion looks at the 2023 Oscars certainly proved this.

On March 12, celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, donning seriously breathtaking ensembles. Take, for instance, early arrival Vanessa Hudgens, who stole the show in a black and white vintage dress by Chanel. Meanwhile, model Ashley Graham gave 2023’s sheer dressing trend her seal of approval by wearing a stunning custom Alberta Ferretti look. And perhaps the most jaw-dropping gown of the night — well, so far, at least — came from actor and singer Sofia Carson, who sported a princess-like Giambattista Valli ballgown. She styled it with a statement emerald necklace from Chopard, which glittered underneath the red carpet lights. If you can’t tell, everyone brought their fashion A-game to the Oscars.

Ahead, relish the best fashion moments at the Academy Awards thus far. Don’t forget to keep checking back on this post, as it will be updated with more looks throughout the night.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wore a Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Angela Bassett

Bassett wore a purple Moschino dress.

Ana de Armas

Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress that took 1,000 hours to make.

Danai Gurira

Gurira wore Jason Wu.

Jennifer Connelly

Connelly wore a Louis Vuitton dress.

Stephanie Hsu

Hsu wore a strapless pink gown.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain wore a silver sequin gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen wore a Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens wore vintage Chanel.

Ashley Graham

Graham wore a semi-sheer black dress with cape-like sleeves.

Sofia Carson

Carson wore a Giambattista Valli dress.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow wore an Armani gown from ‘05.

Hong Chau

Chau wore a custom Prada gown.

Sandra Oh

Oh wore a tangerine gown and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Allison Williams

Williams wore Giambattista Valli couture.

Zoe Saldaña

Saldana wore Fendi couture.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling wore a custom Vera Wang dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne wore an Elie Saab couture gown with Bvlgari jewelry.

Florence Pugh

Pugh wore a Valentino couture dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Eva Longoria

Longoria wore a Zuhair Murad gown with Chopard jewelry.

More to come...