The Bixie Is Officially The Fashion Girl Haircut For Winter 2021

Congrats: You’ve made the decision to chop off your hair. Yes, pulling the trigger can be scary (especially if your hair grows painfully slow) — but, a fresh cut is perhaps one of the most exhilarating feelings ever. Now that your appointment is locked in, you’ll need to arrive with a few images to show your stylist. Not exactly sure what direction to go in? Consider a short layered haircut. According to the pros, layers have never been so cool.

Of course, short layered hair can mean a slew of different things. There’s the iconic pixie cut — but, these days it’s not just any pixie. From the “bixie” (aka, a pixie bob-hybrid) to modern iterations, the style is more versatile than perhaps ever before. Or if you’re a fan of a bob, there are various lengths you can ask for (see: a cool lob). Ultimately, there are tons of on-trend looks you can test drive this season, many of which already have the celebrity set’s stamp of approval.

For some expert help, TZR chatted with the industry’s top hairstylists to get their suggestions on short layered haircut ideas. Below, find the eight looks these pros are loving right now. Plus, some of their go-to hair products to style them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Overlay

Ted Gibson, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Jaime King and Lily Collins, is loving the overlay haircut for those with short hair. “What's cool about this haircut is its versatility,” he tells TZR. “You can wear it with a bang or wear it with a side part tucked at the ear.” Check out the video above where King is sporting the trendy cut.

Layered Lob

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jackson Simmonds, an advanced stylist at Julien Farel, says a lob with high layers to balance the weight that can be worn curly is big right now. “This look is equal parts throwback and future-facing — something about embracing yourself just as you are is very of-the-moment!”

Don’t be afraid to go short, too. In fact, Bobby Eliot, a celebrity hairstylist whose client roster includes Amanda Seyfried and Julia Garner, is seeing a lot of layered bobs these days. “Think French Amélie vibe,” he tells TZR. The expert says for this particular cut, the layers hit the cheekbone and create different textures. “The perfect wash-and-go haircut!”

Curtain Bangs

“Curtain bangs with short, layered hair is definitely a trending cut right now,” Laura Polko, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney, tells TZR. “I love this look because it gives a lot of flexibility when styling and looks great when hair is worn curly or straight.”

If regular straight bangs are more your speed, celebrity hairstylist and brand founder Lee Stafford confirms a traditional style is also popular right now. “Bangs alongside a choppy, layered lob is truly on-trend this winter season and I am totally here for it,” the expert says. “Bangs and layered front pieces frame the face beautifully, especially when the hair has been waved.”

Modern Pixie

“M.C. Huff came to me to cut her hair short because she was getting ready to start a film,” Gibson explains. The expert loves to help his artist clients come up with a hairstyle for whatever character roles they’re taking. “Pixie is what I thought would work [here],” he says. “But making sure the hair had texture and more of a matte-shiny finish. So STARRING Shooting Star Texture Meringue came into the picture.” If you’re game for a big transformation this winter, this haircut is the way to go.

Lots Of Shags

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kim Kimble, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Zendaya and Kerry Washington, has recently been noticing shaggy looks for short hair. “I’ve seen it three ways — the wolf cut, a traditional ‘70s shag cut, and the mullet,” the expert tells TZR. “Both the wolf cut and ‘70s cut frame the face really nicely.” As for the mullet, Kimble says the edgy hairstyle came back into trend over the past year, and it looks like it’s sticking around for a while. “I see mullets on men and women, [as well as] celebrities and everyday clients. I think it’s a fun trend when done right!”

Hairline Layered Bob

Kelly Macedo

Kelly Macedo, a hairstylist and owner of Interior Hair in Los Angeles, is currently obsessed with model Freja Beha's ‘90s Leo-esque layered chop. “It gives all the texture and perfectly undone movement for a low maintenance girl,” she tells TZR. “I feel like this is such a fresh way to go shorter, steering away a bit from the super-sleek straight bob. It's refreshing to see a slightly different shape.”

Rachel From Friends

According to Polko, the sought-after Rachel Green haircut from the early seasons of Friends is definitely making a comeback. “This style is fun and voluminous, especially when hair is turned under at the end, which is another trend I’m seeing,” the hairstylist says. “To style this look, work in the Aquage Uplifting Foam and blow hair out with a big round brush. Quick and easy!”

“Bixie”

Rick Maiman/Sygma/Getty Images

Aloxxi Artist Sam LaBella says the “bixie” — aka, part bob, part pixie — is having a huge moment. “This look gives me the Meg Ryan circa ‘90s vibes,” she tells TZR. “Tapered at the nape and razor textured in the front makes this super playful and ultra sexy.”