There’s no right or wrong time to debut a new haircut, but when you’re a celebrity, the 95th Annual Academy Awards is a prime venue. A-list stars like Halle Berry who have mastered the art of standout red carpet beauty moments know this best. And that’s exactly why she opted to chop her hair into a dramatic asymmetrical bob for the 2023 Oscars.

The Academy-Award winner showed up to the red carpet in a show-stopping white Tamara Ralph gown featuring a chest cut-out, a thigh-high slit, and glimmering rose gold rosettes along the neckline and leg slit. While her dress will surely earn her a spot on the night’s “best dressed” lists, her new bob will continue to trend in the coming months, as it will inevitably inspire similar cuts at salons across the country.

While the blunt bob is one of spring 2023’s biggest haircut trends, Berry added an edgy twist to the cut, opting for an asymmetrical length, with her curls grazing her left cheekbone. The length shows off the honey blonde ombré highlights in her chocolate brown hair and further enhances her gorgeous natural curls.

Halle Berry Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Berry kept the rest of her beauty look soft and flirty, with a warm bronze smoky eye and sheer nude lipstick.

While this hair transformation marks the first time Berry has worn her hair in a bob like this one, she’s no stranger to an asymmetrical cut. The actor has worn various pixies over the past couple years, featuring every element from an undercut, to long, swoopy side bangs and icy blonde highlights.

With the red carpet still underway, there’s no telling what other stars have up their sleeves in terms of show-stopping hairstyles. One thing, however, is certain: Berry’s chop will be among the most memorable.