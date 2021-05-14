Just like fashion, summer beauty trends are far different from every other season on the calendar. In fact, you’ve probably noticed that once June 20 rolls around, everything gets brighter. For instance, hair is lighter, nail shades are more vibrant, and of course, lip colors get more colorful and fun. If you’re also looking to make a statement this season, turn to bold summer lip products for an unexpected pop of color.

With all the different formulas on the market these days, there are basically unlimited options for the look and feel of your lip product. There’s your liquid lipstick, which is your best friend during happy hour or dinners (see: Fenty’s Stunna Lip Paint). Of course, you can never go wrong with a matte lipstick, particularly from Charlotte Tilbury. For those who like a subtle finish (with extra moisturizing benefits), a lip oil is for you. And, while you might have put your glosses to the side over the past year (because, you know, masks), it’s time to pull them back out because the experts are predicting the return of the glossy this summer. Just swipe on your favorite shade at the park or out to dinner with friends for an effortlessly chic look.

Whether you love rocking a coral lip or prefer the warmth of a punchy pink, TZR found all the bold lipsticks to add to your summer beauty lineup. Ahead, find 10 options to add to cart ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm $21 Laura Mercier’s Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm in Juicy Papaya takes bold to a whole new level. The luscious orangey hue will make your lips pop like no other. Plus, the ultra-nourishing balm delivers a color payoff similar to lipstick and a shine like a gloss. Buy now

Stila Colour Balm Lipstick $16 Purple pout? Go for it! This Colour Balm Lipstick from Stila is a head-turner for sure. Made with peppermint oils, it nourishes the lips like a balm. Buy now

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Lacquer $32.50 When in doubt, swipe on a red lip. The color gives any look extra oomph. Armani Beauty’s Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in Warm Brick Red will provide a punch of color while feeling velvety smooth on the lips. Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips $25 Sure, an orangey-coral lip might seem like a daunting look to pull off, but, the results are worth the risk. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips in Miranda May, a bright coral pink, is the perfect entry point into the hue. Buy now

FENTY BEAUTY Stunna Lip Paint - Unlocked $20 If you’re easily drawn to a bright pink lipstick, this one’s for you. Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint in Unlocked has an incredible color payoff, and the comfortable weightless feel is even more reason to try it. Don’t be afraid to apply it before happy hour because this baby doesn’t budge. Add to cart

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Sheer Matte $31 For those who love a matte lipstick, consider giving Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Sheer Matte a try. You’ll certainly get compliments with Red Uncovered, a bold unbalanced red. Buy now

Armani Beauty Bright Ribbon Collection Rouge Sheer Lipstick $28 This Bright Ribbon Collection Rouge Sheer Lipstick screams Barbie, but in the best way possible. In addition to its eye-catching color, the creamy texture won’t leave your lips feeling dry and cracked. Buy now

Dior DIOR Addict Lip Glow Oil - Nourishing Glossy Lip Oil $29.50 For those who want an option that’s subtle, yet still a tad bold, look to Dior’s Addict Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry. Containing cherry oil, this product nourishes the lips and keeps them feeling soft. The combination of a glossy finish and raspberry color will certainly make your pout stand out. Buy now

Tom Ford Lip Color Sheer $44 Tom Ford’s Lip Color Sheer in Solar Affair is the perfect warm coral hue to add to your collection. Wear this summery shade everywhere from the office to a cookout. Bonus: The product is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and shea butter for ultimate moisture. Buy now