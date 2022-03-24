Dearest reader, were you utterly transfixed by season one of Netflix’s Bridgerton? As a result is your closet full of corsets and your playlists full of string-quartet renditions of pop hits? If you’re at all into Bridgerton’s dreamy, romantic aesthetics, prepare to meet the makeup collection of your royal fantasies. The second installment of Pat McGrath Labs’ Bridgerton makeup collection arrives today — filled with fairytale-worthy blushes, lipsticks, eye products, and even a captivating body shimmer sure to turn more than a few heads this summer. Released just in time for the show’s second season premiere on Friday, March 25, it’s already the year’s most anticipated collaboration.

Of course, fans of both Bridgerton and Pat McGrath Labs know that this isn’t the first themed collaboration from the pair. The first Bridgerton makeup crossover sold out very quickly, making a sequel all but inevitable. This time around, the collection is more varied, with more for eyes, lips, and body than before, with even more intricate packaging to boot. Plus, this drop comes with an ideal ambassador, too. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has just been announced as the makeup brand’s latest muse, making this collection officially approved by Lady Whistledown herself.

McGrath and her team of artists, in true educational fashion, took to TikTok to demonstrate the products in action for different aesthetics. In one video a McGrath artist keeps things pink-toned and airy with shimmering eyeshadow shades and a rosy blush to match. In another, the artist goes for pure gilded glamour which speaks to the versatility of the entire drop. First up in the new collection is the highly anticipated MTHRSH: Belle of the Ball palette, an edit of six romantic eyeshadow shades with various finishes for all sorts of eye looks. McGrath even used two of them to demonstrate a recreation of Zoë Kravitz’s glitter-goth Catwoman makeup from The Batman.

A rounded box of blushes looks as much like an assortment of macaroons or other delicate delicacies as makeup, and that’s exactly as McGrath intended. The Blushing Delights set features three pink-toned, glow-infused blushes, plus a gold light-catching topper for even more dimension and shine. The Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, a crucial part of the Catwoman demo, offers all-day wear while the Skintilliating Diamond Body Shimmer (complete with powder puff and available in two shades) practically begs to be dusted along collarbones and shoulder tops every warm day this year. Finally, a full seven shades of the ShineAllure Lipstick, dressed in bluebell- and baby pink-colored tubes wrapped up in an adorable gold bow, has a lightweight feel that never sacrifices pigment.

The new products are available exclusively on the Pat McGrath Labs site and — very conveniently — can be purchased individually, or as sets. With the second Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collection in your makeup library, it’s hard not to make everywhere you go a full-fledged cinematic scene, complete with handsome dukes and stunning ladies-in-waiting.

Just in time for the season two premiere, shop the entire collection below.

