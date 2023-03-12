There are few award shows as highly anticipated as the 95th Academy Awards. Better known as the Oscars, the event brings together actors, producers, and directors alike to celebrate the top performances within the American film industry. Onscreen merits aside, the ceremony also present stars with the opportunity to showcase their best fashion and beauty looks as they stroll the red carpet. In the hours before the first award is even given out, celebrities always deliver a number of iconic beauty looks and major fashion moments. And this year’s red carpet is no exception. From elegant hairstyles to bold makeup, the 2023 Oscars best beauty looks are a glamorous conclusion to a whirlwind awards season.

From classic chignon hairstyles to bold brows and lips, celebrities did not disappoint in showcasing some of the season’s top trends — with the grandeur a red carpet like the Oscars demands. Ahead, the best beauty looks from the 2023 Oscars thus far. Check back as the night continues for updates on all of the must-see hair, and makeup from the red carpet.

Sofia Carson

Carson is giving complete princess vibes with her sleek French roll chignon and equally bold brows.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen radiates Hollywood glamour with a simple slicked-back bun and striking matte red lip. The perfect pair for her subtly glowing skin.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens’ sleek top bun was prepped with Big SexyHair products by Danielle Priano, and her velvet hair ribbon makes her look one of the prettiest on the red carpet.

Zoë Saldaña

The ‘clean girl’ beauty look is alive on the carpet with Saldaña’s chic middle-part blowout, which was prepped by celebrity hairstylist Mara Rozak using products from her haircare line, RŌZ.

Florence Pugh

Side-swept baby bangs and a simple black bow add a punk vibe to Pugh’s updo, which she paired with a cat-flick eyeliner and a rosy lip.

Sandra Oh

Oh’s canary yellow dress stands out in a sea of neutral gowns on the red carpet. She turned to her necklace for makeup inspiration, matching her red lip to her jewels, while her loose wavy updo mimics the pleats in her gown.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling is serving ‘90s glamour with her moody brown lip, full lashes, and slicked-back wet-look hair.

Ariana DeBose

A low bun and muted nude lip combo is smoldering on DeBose.

Andie MacDowell

MacDowell is a true Hollywood siren in a tousled updo with classic red lip.

Hong Chau

Chau went for a monochromatic moment, matching her rosy makeup look to her Prada gown. Her sleek updo keeps the focus on her makeup and her Mandarin collar.

Malala Yousafzai

Yousafzai is the epitome of glamour with her bright red lipstick and glittering headscarf.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh’s ethereal look featured naturally flushed cheeks, a pinky nude lip, and soft waves accessorized with a bejeweled headband to perfectly compliment her feather-adorned gown.

Ana de Armas

De Armas oozes classic glamour with her waist-skimming dark hair and glossy pink lip.

Jessica Chastain

It doesn’t get better than Chastain’s smooth, flowing waves that are shiny from root to tip.

Halle Berry

Berry stuns with a wavy asymmetrical bob, glam smoky eyes, and radiant skin.

Nicole Kidman

Effortless and gorgeous, Kidman’s smoldering look consisted of smudgy eyeliner and a blowout with lived-in texture.

More to come...