Zendaya’s Graphic ‘Stiletto Liner’ Is A Razor-Sharp Take On Classic Winged Liner

In another life — like one in which she’s not a mononymous, award-sweeping superstar — Zendaya would probably have a huge career as a makeup artist or influencer. Rarely will you see Zendaya with identical makeup looks, either in her personal life or on the red carpet, and her willingness to experiment has resulted in major moments. More than any other product, though, Zendaya seems to have a thing for innovative eyeliner styles — and it always adds unbelievable dimension to her event looks as a whole. This week, at Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya stepped out in thin, elongated eyeliner for the ultimate cat-eye effect, an excellent contrast to her otherwise-preppy pink-on-pink outfit.

As a guest of honor at the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 presentation (she’s the face of the fashion house), all eyes were on Zendaya and her strikingly bold monochromatic look. Her hair, relatively recently chopped into a clavicle-skimming mid-length cut, also features Z’s other latest look upgrade — a warm color infusion that firmly plants her hair shade on the redder side of cinnamon for a cozy, springtime-perfect vibe. But her eyeliner, so long and thin that it’s almost stiletto-like, slices through the pink with a high-fashion edge.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the exact products and procedures used to get the stiletto liner are still unclear, this looks to be the work of Zendaya’s longtime makeup artist, Sheika Daley, who also happens to be responsible for virtually all of Z’s other knockout eyeliner looks — remember that navy-and-white double-winged liner from the most recent Spider-Man premiere? Zooming in on Zendaya’s makeup at the fashion show, it looks like the liner was created with a combination of a liquid pen and gel pencil which means there’s a solid chance Daley used Valentino Beauty’s own double-ended liner wand which features both in a sleek, red case. While the razor-sharp wing is surgically-precise and very neat, the liner ringing her lower lashes is smudged out for a smoldering, sultry effect perfect for evenings, big events, and dates.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Part of the season Zendaya’s eyeliner is so commanding is because the rest of her makeup is so natural-looking. Her signature brushed-up brows are combed, her blush adds just enough cheek color, and her lips are glossed with a subtle nude shade for luster and definition — not only does it all look so fresh and dewy, but it puts all the focus on that lethal liner.

To get Zendaya’s look, use a piece of plain ol’ masking tape (one that’s only slightly tacky as to not pull on delicate eye skin) to guide your liquid liner’s pen into an upward-sweeping wing. In the outer corner, connect the liquid wing to a line of gel pencil liner around the lower lashes, smudging everything but the wing itself out with a dense, small brush. Add some gel pencil to the waterline, too, and create a liquid triangle in the inner corner for that feline effect. Finally, keeping the felt tip pressed as close to the lash line as possible, trace a liquid liner over the get for added depth. Once again, Zendaya has your weekend makeup inspiration sorted out — done and done!

