I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is Honestly The Only Red Lipstick That Matters

Your holiday party look is about to get an upgrade.

By Hannah Baxter
In the hierarchy of power makeup, a dramatic red lipstick is beyond compare (see Taylor Swift’s Red revenge tour). Whether you’re a beauty newbie or categorize your product collection by monthly launch date, there’s no denying the thrill of swiping on that specific crimson shade to bring the world to its metaphorical knees. You know the one — you’re having a bad day, a big meeting, or a second date, and an expertly applied coat can take you from down in the dumps to the confidence level of Lizzo at Cardi B’s birthday party. Such is the strength of a good lipstick!

Now, with the holidays just a blink and a half away, you’re likely facing a social calendar that is much more jam-packed than you’re accustomed to. No need to feel overwhelmed or unsure of how to dress up in public with your friends and coworkers when your ruby red lips can do all the talking for you (a glass of Champagne never hurts either). If, by chance, you’ve yet to find your one true shade — because not all reds are created equal — allow these beauty-obsessed TZR staffers to guide you towards your next lipstick purchase.

From legacy products and shades like Lancome’s L’Absolu Rouge in Ruby to 2020 launches like Hermès’ Rouge Casque Matte Lipstick, any one of these exceptional formulas will have all eyes focused on you at your next see-and-be-seen event.

bareMinerals
Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Courage
$20
“For those with perpetually dry skin, it’s nearly impossible to wear bold lipstick shades without feeling like every drop of moisture is being sucked out of your lips. BareMinerals’ Mineralist lipsticks are amazing because they are pigmented but also deeply hydrating, so they’re comfortable to wear all day long — for real. They have a satin finish, so you may have to touch up here and there, but I find that’s a welcome trade-off for hydration. I love the shade Courage, a bright, classic red that’s perfect for the holidays or whenever you want to bring a pop of color to your look.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil -- Red Square
$27
“I’m quite the free spirit when it comes to lipstick, probably because I dabble in so many shades. I’m definitely a ‘love the one you’re with’ when it comes to the hundreds (yes, hundreds) of lip shades in my arsenal. That said, there is one single red lipstick color I always return to and keep restocking year after year: NARS’ Lip Pencil in Red Square. The rich coral red complements my medium-fair skin perfectly, glides on easy (with no liner needed), and lasts for hours. I particularly love its versatility and durability around the holiday season when socializing leaves little time for reapplication and I need something that stays through the sips and nibbles!” — Angela Melero, executive editor
Makeup By Mario
Ultra Suede Lipstick in Kiana
$24
“As an Aries, I consider fiery red lipstick a beauty birthright. Makeup By Mario’s relatively new suite of creamy-suede lipsticks are all excellent individually but Kiana, a bright violet-tinged red, is undoubtedly the standout shade. Even the tiniest amount rubbed across an angled brush yields serious pigment, and it’s surprisingly easy to clean up and neaten, too. Though it does start to fade a bit post-cocktails, that’s actually what I like about it. The velvety, scarlet stain left behind is lovely in its own right and almost feels like an entirely different look — think kiss-smudged Parisian vibes. After a few months of frequent use, I now know this lipstick is the cosmetic equivalent to adding an extra shot of espresso: a guaranteed energy boost.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer
Sephora
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Ruby
$29
“With my pale, rosy complexion, I’m hard-pressed to find a red lipstick that doesn’t wash me out completely or read as too aggressive for everyday wear. After years of testing seemingly every cherry hue, it came as no surprise that my dream shade comes from none other than Bobbi Brown. Known from its inception as the pioneer of ‘natural’ makeup, the brand’s crushed lip color in Ruby carries all the attitude of a classic red lip while remaining an approachable, everyday color. And as an added bonus, its lightweight yet richly pigmented formula provides a soft matte finish that doesn’t dry out your pout.” —Alana Bracken, associate manager, strategy
