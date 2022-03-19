I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to skin care and makeup. I’ve always wanted to be “that girl” with a 10-step skin care routine who knows how to contour her face and has mastered a winged eyeliner, but I’m just not. When the no-makeup makeup look started trending on social media a few years ago, I was intrigued. I liked the idea of highlighting my natural features while using products that would improve my skin, rather than cause me to break out. And thus, my journey to the ultimate no-makeup makeup regimen began.

The key to a no-makeup makeup routine is finding products that are easy to use and leave a natural finish. When I was searching for and testing products, I wanted to make sure that I still looked like myself — just enhanced. Additionally, I wanted the skin care products that I chose to serve multiple purposes; other than making my skin glow instantaneously, I also wanted the products to improve my skin in the long-term. The no-makeup makeup look is partially about looking natural, but it’s also about caring for your skin and finding the products that work best for your skin type.

After testing many different products, I now know exactly which ones work for my skin (sheer formulas with buildable coverage) and how to apply them to enhance my natural beauty (with my fingers, blended in with a beauty sponge). Even if I’m heading to an event, I still use this routine as my base and just add a bold lip or bright eyeshadow to elevate the look. I’m confident that I’ve finally found a simple, easy regimen that I’ll actually be able stick to. Without further ado, read ahead for the products that make up my no-makeup makeup routine.

