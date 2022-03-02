After three weeks of perfecting their outfits in New York, London, and Milan, the fashion crowd is ending things on a style high note in Paris. The French city marks the last stop of everyone’s Fashion Month tour de force. If you’re craving fresh outfit ideas to get your creative juices flowing again, turn your attention to the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 street style. You’ll want to witness all the iconic and candid style moments.

The PFW schedule commenced with Off-White’s runway tribute to Virgil Abloh — and all of your favorite supermodels walked down the catwalk. Next up were Dior and Saint Laurent’s presentations, where guests really stepped up their street style game. Rihanna wore a naked dress to Dior while other showgowers bundled up in leather and furry coats. The latter was a popular choice for those attending the Vaquera show. Many people worked in bright pops of color, whether by way of a tangy orange hat or a green pair of boots, into their attire.

With other big names on the docket like Chanel and Loewe, you can expect many more covetable ensembles from arriving guests. Plus, one would venture that there will be plenty of micro skirts and cropped sweater street style moments outside of Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2022 show on March 8. (The much-anticipated presentation will be one of the closing acts to the season’s Fashion Month circuit.)

Ahead, see all the best street style outfits from PFW so far. Don’t forget to bookmark this post as it’ll be updated with more images.

Day 1

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a full Dior look to attend the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. As Dior’s fashion and beauty ambassador, she also documented the event on Instagram.

Thanks to this showgoer, the dress-over-pants look has officially been endorsed as a Paris Fashion Week lewk.

To tone down a printed outfit, simply wear more neutral pieces. This PFW attendee layered on a classic beige trench over her blue and yellow set.

Alexa Chung attended Dior’s runway affair while wearing a white button-down shirt, a gray wool coat, and a pair of matching Bermuda shorts.

This guest’s OOTD is proof that you only need a few clever elements (i.e. statement earrings and a pair of green-soled boots) to bring an otherwise simple outfit to life.

Behold: The most dramatic coat in this season’s PFW street style, thus far. This showgoer teamed her statement piece with a pair of glossy pants and scarlet red pointy-toe boots, creating a next-level look.

Estelle Chemouny who wore this workout-chic look from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection to attend brand’s fashion show.

To attend VICTORIA/TOMAS, Blackhey donned a refreshing, sporty and elegant outfit in pastel green hues.

Yoyo Cao wore a white jacket and skirt ensemble plus a pair of patent leather pumps and black socks. All the pieces were Dior. The green crossbody bag and a fuzzy orange hat added playful touches to her look.

Jessie Andrews made her way over to the Botter show while wearing a mesh top with a bandeau bra and a pair of baggy low-rise pants. She wore a black crossbody pouch around her neck.

Candace Marie Stewart and Alioune Badara Fall posed in coordinating teal ensembles outside Botter. Stewart donned a monochromatic pantsuit with white sneakers, and a pair of silky gloves with white fingernail detailing. Fall carried two handbags, which has become a popular street style trend in Europe.

Sharon Alexie dazzled the crowd in a set of crystal-adorned co-ords.

Ikram Abdi Omar wore a white pleated maxi skirt, a cream-colored jacket, and a headscarf to Dior. She finished with a black 30 Montaigne bag from the same brand.

Rihanna sat front row at Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. For her appearance, she wore a black lacy sheer dress from the fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection.