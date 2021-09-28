At runway shows, the set decor often complements and serves as an extension of a designer’s vision for his or her seasonal collections. This rings true for Dior presentations as Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, thoughtfully incorporates her messaging into the decor. (Take her Fall 2020 show, for example, where giant signs, designed by artist Claire Fontaine, read “Patriarchy = Climate Emergency” or “We Are All Clitoridean Women.”) For Chiuri’s Dior Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection, she once again worked with an artist to bring her story to life.

The creative director tapped Anna Paparatti to design the sets, which featured game-inspired graphics and nods to the Piper Club, which was Rome’s equivalent to Studio 54 back in the day. (Note the rotating disco lights that hung from the ceiling along with a live performance.) As for the clothes and accessories, the colors mimicked those found in the set decor: bright tangerines, neon yellow, and lime green. The collection was Chiuri’s exploration of Marc Bohan’s designs during his time at Dior (he designed for the fashion house from 1961 to 1989). In particular, she drew inspiration from his Slim Look collection from 1961. The aforementioned shades were sprinkled throughout the seasonal pieces via skirt suit sets and retro ‘60s mini dresses (styled with matching coats) that one might imagine Twiggy wearing.

If you thought the carnivalesque colors were unusual for the fashion house — the Fall 2021 collection served up a moodier vibe — there were several dark-hued ensembles that came down the catwalk. These looks came in the form of peter pan collar white button-downs and an elegant, black A-line halter-neck mini dress.

The opening outfit, in fact, was a black blazer worn over a crisp, white button-down shirt, along with a black mini skirt, whereas the final outfit was a simple column white dress with a sheer top. Chiuri also presented her own take on athleisure by sending models down in silky boxing robes with matching colored bralettes and shorts — one doesn’t need to know how to fight in order to rock these pieces. (Yes, there was also a pleated collared dress to tap into the fashion industry’s tenniscore obsession.)

When it came to the accessories, the jewelry, like the earrings, remained fairly minimalist in order to let the handbags and footwear shine. Chiuri debuted black, knee-high boots with colorful piping detailing — they gave off Tron: Legacy vibes — and dainty Mary Jane shoes in two-tone colors. For the handbags, you’ll recognize a cerulean version of Dior’s iconic 30 Montaigne Bag as well as several other fresh styles, including a half-moon-shaped black and white chain purse and a buckle front shoulder bag. All the purses echoed the same set of bright hues found in the overall Spring 2022 lineup.

If your fashion senses skew towards the ‘60s, you’ll want to make note of all the pieces to add to your wardrobe for next season. Ahead, check out a few other standout looks from Dior’s Spring 2022 runway collection.

