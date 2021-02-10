If you're growing tired of the sweatpants-adjacent items in your work-from-home wardrobe, Jennifer Aniston's gray skirt suit set, or groufit, might convince you to change it up. On Feb. 9, she was spotted on the set of The Morning Show in Los Angeles while wearing a slate-colored blazer and matching skirt. The blazer featured a belt around her waist while the skirt had a side slit to reveal her tights. The actress completed the ensemble with coordinating gray suede pumps and a face shield given that she was at work as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Though you might assume that this was Aniston's off-duty look (her street style ensembles do usually consist of classic pieces like blazers), the groufit was more of a reflection of the character she plays on The Morning Show: Alex Levy. Aniston's alter ego is a legendary TV anchor on a morning news program who always looks professional and camera ready in blazers, suits, and turtlenecks. That said, don't be quick to dismiss this on-screen look as something you can't wear IRL for your next Zoom call. The infallible "blouse on top, pajamas on the bottom" combination works for the days when you want to be comfy, but sprinkling in more structured looks like Aniston's skirt suit can boost your mood during the virtual workweek. Plus, a tailored set is a great place to start if you're hoping to get out of your loungewear fashion rut.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Aniston's costar on the show, Reese Witherspoon, was also spotted on set all dressed up. Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson — an up-and-coming, edgy news anchor who acts as a foil to Aniston's industry-seasoned character — donned a navy and white pinstripe suit with a button-down shirt underneath. A lesson here you can take away from both Witherspoon's and Aniston's on-screen work outfits is: Look for two-piece sets as opting for a paired-up ensemble eliminates any fashion indecisiveness when getting dressed in the morning.

When selecting your skirt suit sets or blazer separates, invest in high-quality, tailored pieces that fit well. Nailing that structured aesthetic is crucial, otherwise most of the impact will be lost to baggy shoulders and awkward angles. Shop a variety of blazers and skirts, below, as these classic items will help you master that WFH groufit in no time.