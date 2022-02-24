You can find the next round of incredible Fashion Month outfits in Milan. After tastemakers and industry legends like Anna Wintour took in the runway shows in New York City and London, they headed to Italy for the next round of events. The street style at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 was a mix of aspirational outfits and looks you can actually recreate. The OMG pieces included a multicolored striped feather top and tinsel-like gold pants while the more everyday classics encompassed black blazers and oversized beige sweaters. Overall, the city’s fashion-savvy residents and visitors seemed to favor minimal, pared-down looks.

As trendsetters bounced from one show to the next (the schedule contains presentations from the likes of Versace, Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Fendi), the streets of Italy were flooded with coordinated ensembles in neutral colors like beige, brown, and gray. The front row at Fendi, for instance, was dominated by revamped takes on suiting — think knee-length blazers and denim tailoring.

Before any more fashion spoilers are given out about the ensembles, however, scroll ahead to take a peek yourself. Check out the best street style ensembles from MFW, so far, and keep this post bookmarked as it will be updated with more outfits as they roll in.

Day 1

Condé Nast International Fashion Editor Chiara Totire wore a two-tone teddy coat and a pair of loafers with fringe detailing. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck top and a partially unbuttoned beaded skirt.

Julia Fox made an appearance at Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. She sat front row in a tangy-orange look, which she matched her shoulder bag to.

Chriselle Lim arrived to the Fendi show in a white, knee-length waistcoat with side slits and layered a matching long-sleeve coat on top. She completed the look with white wide-legged pants, a pair of square sunnies, and a light pink Peekaboo bag.

Sai de Silva hustled over to Alberta Ferretti’s show venue in an ultra oversize trench coat, white wide-leg pants, neon green Amina Muaddi pumps, and a raffia-panel Alby bag from Alberta Ferretti.

This show goer’s OOTD channeled a Rick Owens-like vibe thanks to the purposefully haphazardly adorned straps and a multi-layered draped skirt. Her athletic sneakers and a studded black-and-red crossbody bag from Prada gave the look a sporty touch.

Model Didi Stone wore a fuzzy jacket with pink, orange, and white stripes. (Did someone say Neapolitan ice cream?) She paired her outerwear with silky wide-leg pants and a teeny Fendigraphy bag in a matching pastel pink shade.

Alexandra Guerain wore a bra top underneath her blazer, offering a sultry take on the classic tailoring. All of her pieces came from Fendi.

Leonie Hanne attended Alberta Ferretti's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in the most fun, gold tinsel pants from the label. (Jennifer Aniston wore the same pair back in August 2021.) Hanne styled the shiny bottoms with a white oversized blazer and carried a gold metal Valentino Minaudière handbag to match.

This guest demonstrated her expertise in outerwear layering by styling a black shiny leather coat under a deep purple cropped jacket. Her green ostrich leather bag with a neon orange interior provided a pop of color.

Alice Barbier wore a set of roomy denim co-ords with Fendi lettering all over to attend the brand’s runway show. She finished with a baby blue Fendi First clutch and a pair of white square-toe sandals.

This guest donned one of the boldest, most avant-garde looks at MFW. The combination of a fluorescent green leopard dress (plus leggings underneath), black leather jacket, and shiny combat boots would fit right in on the streets of New York.

This guest arrived at the Diesel runway show in a set of beige-to-blue gradient shirt and pants. On top, she layered an oversize V-neck jumper and toted a brown Pouch bag from Bottega Veneta.

This show goer took wardrobe basics and used them to create an unconventional, street style-worthy look. She layered a blue, halter-style shirt on top of her white button-down and paired her light gray trench with an orange cap and clutch for pops of color.