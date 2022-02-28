One of the first labels to officially kick off Paris Fashion Week was Off-White, founded by the late Virgil Abloh. (The fashion designer died last November 2021.) Whether you tuned in to the event in-person or virtually, it was impossible to miss all the celebrities at Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. It seemed like the world’s biggest supermodels and singers wanted to pay their respects to Abloh by partaking in the presentation, which was titled “Spaceship Earth: An Imaginary Experience.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, for example, sat front row. The mom-to-be wore an Off-White peach leather minidress and matching furry coat by Diesel while Rocky wore all black. Pharrell Williams, who has been a celeb fixture at Fashion Month this season, sat front row, as well, wearing a pared-down beige trench coat. Meanwhile, Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing showed his support for the luxury fashion house by making an appearance. He stayed true to his preference for a muted fashion color palette by donning a black coat and black chunky platform boots. Elsewhere in the front row, guests rubbed elbows with the likes of Taylor Hill and Luka Sabbat. (Sabbat is BFFs with Kendall Jenner, who walked in the show, so perhaps he was there to cheer her on.)

Before you could fully recover from the star-studded front row, however, Serena Williams caught your attention with a surprise appearance on the catwalk. She modeled a black dress layered over what appeared to be a printed catsuit — this type of one-piece garment is a favorite look of hers. Williams wasn’t the only celeb to walk as both Gigi and Bella Hadid participated in the show. Gigi wore a navy cropped zip-up jacket with a voluminous skirt while Bella stunned in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress, styled with sneakers no less. Later, Jenner debuted a Catwoman-inspired outfit, which consisted of a strapless “little black dress” and opera gloves. Sleek knee-high boots and a glittery cat motif hat completed her runway ensemble.

The impactful show didn’t end there though. A host of ‘90s supermodels delivered a dose of nostalgia as they rocked their runway looks. Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta, and Cindy Crawford all took their turns in the spotlight. Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber also joined the fun, sharing the stage with her mom for the first time in years. (The last time the mother-daughter duo appeared together on the catwalk was at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week.) Unlike her mother who wore a cropped jacket with a tulle ball gown skirt, Gerber sported a playful bubble mini dress that was styled over a T-shirt.

Ahead, see all the famous faces who graced the Off-White Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

Serena Williams

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Amber Valletta

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Helena Christensen

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss