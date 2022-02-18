Tastemakers and fashion industry veterans hopped on a flight to London after enjoying a series of whirlwind runway shows in New York City. Over the next week, England’s capital will be alive with excitement as guests tune into the latest presentations from the likes of Molly Goddard, Nensi Dojaka, Erdem, and ROKSANDA. Though the schedule might be less packed than usual (thanks in large part to Brexit and health-related travel protocols), the events remain an integral part of the global fashion month circuit. Plus, the street style at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 is already proving to be spectacular.

For starters, fashionable individuals seem to have unanimously agreed to zero in on statement outerwear — think coats with ruffles, eye-catching designs, and asymmetrical cuts. In addition, the trendsetter crowd had no qualms about incorporating lots of color and prints into their outfits. Although, unlike NYFW street style stars, they mostly stuck to the enduring classics like checks and stripes for prints and used no more than two eye-catching hues in a single look. Meanwhile, the Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito Long bag is proving to be a clear favorite amongst Britain’s fashion girls.

If you want to see all the aforementioned outfits yourself, keep scrolling ahead for the best LFW street style looks so far. Study all the ensembles closely as they are the key to mastering London style. Make sure to bookmark this post, too, as it will be updated with more outfits when they roll in.

Day 1

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Isabella Charlotta Poppius tried out an unconventional color combo by teaming her pink suit with an emerald green shirt, plus a bag to match.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Mina Habchi made the case for avant-garde outerwear with her asymmetric coat from BLIKVANGER. Underneath, she wore a pair of blue pants, plus matching heels and carried a blue Le Chiquito Long bag from Jacquemus.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mary Leest wore a frothy lilac jacket with a mammoth-sized tulle bow.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

A guest arrived at Bora Aksu’s Fall/Winter 2022 show in a houndstooth midi dress, a trench coat, black boots, and a black Hermès Birkin bag to match.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

This duo took monochrome dressing to the next level when they wore color-coordinated outfits in a variety of green shades. Both finished their respective looks with white boots and matching square sunnies.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

This guest combined not one, not two, but three different prints into one outfit. Note to self: checks, cheetah, and zebra prints can go together.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The burgeoning balaclava trend is making its way across the globe. This guest wore her beige head accessory with a checkered coat, orange turtleneck, and jeans. Also, here’s another Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag sighting.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Londoners can masterfully combine different colors together. The pattern-heavy look maintained its minimalist asthetic thanks to a plain white tee, black boots, and sleek shoulder bag.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

A guest wore a lilac, ruffle-adorned dress with a black crossbody bag and a pair of brown lace-up boots.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Susanna Lau aka Susie Bubble wore a shimmery kaftan-style dress and a pair of thigh-high white boots.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Bryan Yambao aka Bryanboy doubled up on the animal prints by wearing a coat and a sweatshirt in the same leopard pattern. To finish, he toted a miniature-sized brown Hermès Birkin bag.