Rihanna Can Do Anything — She Just Pulled Off This Naked Dress

As you’ve probably figured out by now, Rihanna is not about to let her personal style take a maternity leave. The expectant singer has been pushing the fashion boundaries in pregnancy wear by experimenting with belly-baring pieces. Case in point: Rihanna just wore a sheer dress to Dior’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The naked outfit put her baby bump on full display and the look rightfully earned a spot in RiRi’s daring style file.

The singer made her way to Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, where Dior’s show was held. For the occasion, Rihanna wore a black lacy tulle dress from the fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, plus a teeny black thong and a lacy bra underneath. On top, she layered on a black leather coat, also from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 range, and teamed it with a pair of knee-high patent leather boots to match. To finish, the star accessorized with a silver choker and a medley of matching layered necklaces.

Rihanna’s latest outfit exemplified her iconic pregnancy style, which incorporates bump-baring looks. The star previously mentioned that she wants to celebrate the changes to her body through fashion. “When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there, and I don’t believe in that sh*t,” she said to Refinery29. “So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cutouts the better for me.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're sold on the sheer dress look, which taps into the season's sultry dressing trend

