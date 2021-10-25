Anya Taylor-Joy’s Latest Role Is A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

Anya Taylor-Joy's Dior love affair knows no bounds. Those who've been paying careful attention to the red carpet might have noticed that the 25-year-old actor almost exclusively wears the luxury label. To point, this past awards season alone, she wore the French fashion house's wares to the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Critics' Choice Awards. On all occasions, she teamed her unforgettably exquisite gowns with makeup from Dior Beauty.

Now, as the natural next step in every budding relationship, Taylor-Joy and Dior are taking their relationship to the next level by making it official. On Monday, October 25, the esteemed house named the television star the new global brand ambassador for women's fashion and beauty. That means you can expect to see her as the star of future campaigns and activations for the label — and continue to stun in Dior couture on the carpet, of course.

In an official statement shared with TZR, the brand said: "Anya will partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior and showcasing the designs and creations of women's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips."

In Dior fashion and beauty at the 2021 Golden Globes. Courtesy of Dior/Sami Darsin

Taylor-Joy is one of the most buzzed-about actors of the moment, especially in the wake of her award-winning performance in The Queen's Gambit. Worth noting: her performance as Beth Harmon in the limited series garnered her a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and an Emmy Award nomination.

The star’s most recent Dior look is from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. She turned heads in a backless cream-colored halter gown featuring a yellow train. The number was worthy of accolades in its own right and we can’t wait to see what masterful Dior creation she steps out in next.