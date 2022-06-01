30 Easy June Outfits To Get The Summer Started

What’s on your docket for the month ahead? Perhaps you’ll be ringing in the summer season on a faraway beach or celebrating locally by joining a close-knit group of friends for more than a few happy hours. Or maybe you’re looking at an open calendar, having not thought that far ahead as you’ve recently been preoccupied with the chaos of Memorial Day Weekend. Regardless of whether you have activities planned or want to leave the upcoming weeks open for the sake of spontaneity, it’s a sound idea to have a few easy June outfit ideas top of mind. You’ll find that having foolproof style inspo readily available to pull from will streamline your schedule, and you deserve to kick off the summer season in a manner that’s as effortless as possible.

To assist you on your quest of making the start of summer 2022 as easygoing as possible, you’ll find 30 outfit ideas below, one for every single day of June. Some of the below looks honor this season’s more unexpected, albeit controversial trends — think not-so-practical cargo pants, ever-polarizing clogs, and see-through, lacy tops. Other ensembles, however, will help you steer clear of contentious fashion debates. No one has ever once argued a white tank top styled with a pair of structured trousers is too out there of a combo, right?

Regardless if you consider yourself a statement dresser, a demure minimalist, or somewhere in between, the below looks will offer profound fashion guidance. Scroll ahead for 30 oh-so-easy suggestions.

A Sheer Dress

In addition to being an of-the-moment look that both celebs and fashion folks can’t get enough of, the sheer trend is a nifty styling idea for when it’s just too hot to deal with “real clothes.” Wear a graphic one-piece underneath as Pernille Rosenkilde did.

A Hydrophilic Print

Cool down this June in a water print piece. Perfect for when another heatwave strikes and your hunt for a swimming pool proves unsuccessful (either you weren’t able to sneak onto that hotel rooftop or no one in your social circle knows a guy who knows a guy who owns a pool.)

Bike Shorts & A Button-Down

Bike shorts and a roomy button-down is a comfy-cute outfit formula you can rely on all summer long. For bonus styling points, match your hair scrunchie to a very on-trend voluminous handbag.

In Praise Of The Basic White Tank

Pay homage to a forever wardrobe classic, the humble white tank, this June. And if you’re someone who loves to infuse a touch of the unconventional when tackling trends, try a sleeveless top in an asymmetrical, one-shoulder silhouette.

Save Your Tiers

If the microscopic miniskirt trend doesn’t ring true with your personal style, opt for a tiered midi or maxi skirt instead. The design yields a dramatic effect without you having to bare it all.

‘Gone Fishing’ Sandals

ICYMI: Summer 2022 is the season of “ugly” sandals. First, there was the gladiator sandals trend and now, strappy fisherman sandals are climbing the fashion ranks.

Vacay-Ready Prints

Whether you have a beach getaway booked or not, tap into an easy-breezy, vacation mindset via a tropical print garment this June.

All White

An all-white ensemble is a sleek look that always has a put-together feel. Bonus: You’ll also be less likely to sweat in it since the color reflects heat.

A Not-So-Basic Button-Up

If seersucker or classic plaid don’t make your heart sing, opt for a button-up done in an inventive, whimsical print.

Draped In Silk

Forgo ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — according to summer’s draping trend, it’s the season of the Greek Goddess. Test drive the mystical aesthetic with a sculptural silk blouse.

Parachute Pants

Similar to the now-ubiquitous cargo pant trend, parachute-style bottoms feature many pockets and are traditionally made of high-performance nylon. Consider adding a pair to your rotation of beach outfits for an unexpected seaside look — and look to Imani Randolph for guidance.

A Printed Set, Of Course

At this point, you likely need little to no convincing about the one-and-done magic of a co-ord. And just as they were trending last summer, matching sets are slated to, once again, be a front-running look this season.

Not Your Grandma’s Lace

A sister trend begotten by the phenomenon of any and all things sheer, sultry see-through tops made of lace are trending for summer 2022, too.

Casual Cutouts

A surefire way to combat the summer heat is to ensure your clothing offers easy ventilation. A breezy dress with cutouts, for instance, will ensure you won’t overheat.

Statement Mary Janes

Unlike the black patent leather iterations you wore as a young child as part of your school uniform, 2022’s take on Mary-Jane flats welcomes more personality and color. Consider styling a deep magenta pair with a summery gingham sundress.

A Color Clash

When you want a bold, attention-grabbing look but don’t have the brain power or time to piece together a wholly original outfit made of statement pieces, rely on an unexpected color clash, such as vibrant tangerine paired with electric green.

Mirror, Mirror

You’re familiar with eye-tricking illusion prints, but what about patterns composed of hypnotic mirrored graphics? To start, add a dress done in a reflective print to your collection of summer frocks.

A Kaleidoscopic Color Palette

Why limit yourself to just one or two colors of the rainbow when you can have, well, all of them with a multicolored kaleidoscopic print?

A Second Skin Dress

Skip the sleeves and opt for an effortless strapless dress that feels like a second skin. Team it with lots of delicate gold jewelry and a pair of easy mules.

Co-Sign The Clog Trend

Like low-rise jeans or excessively chunky sneakers, clogs are a controversial style that, without fail, incites a fervent discourse when they pop up every now and then in the trend cycle. If you, for one, happen to be fond of the backless shoe, consider snagging a beachy straw or raffia pair.

A Denim Mini

Out of this year’s denim trends, jean skirts have become one of (if not the most) adored. Show your appreciation for the timeless style by wearing one all month.

Pleats On Pleats

Typically, when you hear the phrase ‘pleated skirt,’ a tenniscore-style mini skirt likely pops into your head. But what if you shirked convention and, instead, opted for a floor-length pleated maxi?

Jellyfish Fringe

You’ve heard how 2022’s modus operandi for fringe is to go in the opposite direction of traditional Western designs, with the most unconventional take on trim being jellyfish-like tentacles. Dip your toes into the unique trend with a blouse that boasts dangling frills.

Gladiator Espadrilles

Ribbon laces add a bit more pizzazz to an otherwise neutral pair of flat espadrilles. As for styling the summer sandals, opt for cropped shorts or a minidress to show off the gladiator design.

Starched Shirt Dress

A crisp white shirt dress is professional, slightly preppy, and an inspired take on your standard button-down outfit. Consider your dilemma on what to wear to the office on a scorching summer day solved.

Trippy Polka Dots

This June, don’t be afraid to pursue untraditional iterations of classic prints. Paco Rabanne, for instance, invites you to view polka dots through a retrofuturistic and space age-inspired lens.

Beach-Ready Bloomers

If you’re well-acquainted with bike shorts (you’ve mastered every possible way to wear the bottoms, ranging from sporty and Princess Di-inspired to club-ready á la Lady Gaga) and are looking for a new summer styling challenge, it’s time for you to tackle bloomers head-on. Molly Blutstein offers inspiration with her ruched shorts and bikini top pairing.

Leave A Trail

Dramatic with an undeniably playful, “look at me!” vibe, the trailing fabric trend is one you should absolutely try this June if you consider yourself a fan of statement dressing.

A Marbled Moment

If you’ve long been tired of tie-dye (2020’s at-home craze was enough for you), level up to a colorful marble print. A top done in a swirling pattern, in particular, will prove itself to be particularly wearable, as you can throw it on for a casual Sunday brunch or an alfresco dinner.

A Knit Dress

Yes, you can wear knitwear in the warmer months. You’ll just want to pay attention to the material (prioritizing more lightweight and barely-there fabrications) and opt for a silhouette that lends itself to keeping cool — like a spaghetti strap dress.