Like most fashion girlies, I have a thing for shoes. But being a New Yorker, I’ve also been forced to categorize my footwear collection into walkable (meaning appropriate for the city I live in) and aspirational (aka better for L.A. or anywhere that I’ll primarily be in a car) options. But just because a style fits into the first group doesn’t mean it’s a boring or beleaguered runner-up in my closet. On the contrary, I live for finding the season’s most comfortable and stylish shoes, and in the summer that obviously means open-toe designs. Fisherman sandals in particular are my latest shoe du jour, and according to my social media feeds, I’m not the only one obsessed with this perfect transitional style.

While I was all about daintier shoe styles like Mary Janes during the colder months, I’m usually drawn to a more substantial, chunky sandal for the summer. It can toughen up a more feminine look — slinky silk dresses are a favorite — or add some weight to an oversized silhouette, like longline shorts and a men’s button-up shirt. Plus, there’s something eternally classic about the fisherman style, while it’s still bit unexpected compared to the popular two-strap Birkenstock look. The extra details around the toe keep things interesting without feeling like so much of a statement shoe; instead, it strikes the perfect balance for anyone looking to add a slightly masculine edge to their outfit.

So if you’re eagerly looking for a new shoe to add to your warm weather wardrobe, I highly suggest giving fisherman sandals a try in 2022. Luckily, there’s no shortage of options to choose from this season. Shop a few of my go-tos below.

Under $500

Under $1000