Just as a pair of blue jeans is essential in any capsule wardrobe so, too, is a denim skirt. It’s versatile, wearable, and unquestionably timeless — although some epochs certainly left their mark on the garment by begetting signature iterations. Consider the 1980s, where midi styles in acid washes gained quick and widespread notoriety, ranging from muted barely blues to highly saturated pastel styles. Fast forward to the noughties, which saw two antithetical designs rise to fruition: There were the Paris Hilton-esque, teeny-tiny minis of the early 2000s, and then, just a few short years later, floor-sweeping denim maxi skirts stole the spotlight.

As for what variants of denim skirts are trending in 2022, the answer is, well, all of them. ShopStyle, a digital shopping platform you should definitely add to your bookmarks if you’re always hunting for the next It garment, shares with TZR a 52% uptick in searches for denim skirts over the last month. Specifically, queries for midi styles are up 61%, as are miniskirts (+43%), which should come as no surprise given fashion is in the midst of an all-consuming fascination with micro styles. Furthermore, ShopStyle states its users are gravitating towards washes outside of your standard true blue, with black (+87%) and white (+65%) being the leading unconventional colors.

Ahead, you’ll discover 15 denim skirts in a slew of aesthetics and styles, further proving just how versatile and well-rounded the classic piece is. Scroll onward and take your pick to get a head start on what’s slotted to be a defining trend for spring 2022.

Thigh-Grazing Minis

Embrace a liberated sartorial attitude and let your legs soak up the sun via the ongoing mini-skirt trend. As for how to wear the leggy piece, team it with a basic tee, statement bomber jacket, and a cute pair of booties.

Beyond True Blue

ICYMI: Colorful jeans are one of 2022’s most noteworthy trends. And the best part is that you can decide how saturated you’d like your piece to be. If you identify more with the minimal side of the style spectrum, choose a naturally-hued skirt. As for all the maximalists out there, this is your time to shine: Choose a denim skirt in an eye-catching color or multicolored graphic print.

Novel Silhouettes

An effortless way to make a denim skirt feel fresh is to choose one in a wholly original silhouette. As for styling the inspired and funky piece, consider pairing it with your favorite lightweight sweater and knee-high boots. Then, add on some accessories — like sculptural sunnies and a colorful handbag.

Longline Midis & Maxis

Fully embrace the trend cycle’s shift into the late-aughts by snagging a long denim skirt this spring. Then, consider tapping into the lingerie-inspired bra top trend and adding a vibrantly hued, oversized blazer for a nod to dopamine dressing.

Black Or White

A black or white denim skirt is the perfect piece to consider for those fond of the strategic minimalism style phenomenon. Pair the neutral garment with a chambray button-down (as a nod to the classic blue look of denim), a sculptural blazer, and your most trustworthy pair of pumps.

