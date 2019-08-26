Tennis Dressing Is The New Athleisure, & It's Everywhere Right Now

Whether you're a spectator, novice, or queen of the court, tennis is one of those games that everyone can claim to know at least a little bit about. The names Maria Sharapova, Venus and Serena Williams, and now, Naomi Osaka are all part of the household vernacular. With Covid-19 having inspired a new set of enthusiasts to take up the sport and the U.S. Open set to take place Aug. 30 through Sept. 12, tennis — and frankly, tennis-inspired fashion trends — are on the minds of many members of the fashion industry.

It makes sense that many influencers and insiders are poised to dress the part. After all, summer vacation is the ideal time to pick up a racket and get in a bit of friendly competition. But, major fashion industry players have also turned their attention to the sport. Outdoor Voice's skorts and exercise dresses may be all-purpose, but feel especially geared towards time on the court. Last summer, Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia sported matching purple Nike catsuits while playing at home. Over the past few years, Nike has teamed up with iconic Japanese label Sacai on a tennis-centric collaboration (which was worn by Osaka in competition,) and Commes des Garçon with a limited edition shoe in collaboration with Osaka. And according to Lyst, retro tennis gear is trending with searches for Alo Yoga’s tennis skirt rising 328% after Kendall Jenner posted a photo wearing the style.

Tennis may not be your game of choice, but before summer is over, you'll want to look the part — even if it's just to run errands. So grab your whites, your polo shirt, or your skort, and get ready to ace your end-of-summer athleisure look.

Pop Of Color

While tennis whites may be the standard uniform, try taking things up a notch with a brightly colored matching set instead. You’ll keep the sporty vibe but you’ll stand out on the court.

Retro Cool

Embrace the sport’s retro feel by wearing a pair of vintage-inspired sneakers and tall socks scrunched around the ankle. Worn with a preppy ensemble, you’ll be ready to go from the court to post-workout drinks.

Country Clubber

Embrace the grandpa-inspired sweater vest as part of your ace tennis ensemble. It’s a great layering piece to put over a cotton tee, but it also works as a standalone top for an afternoon rally.

Return Of The Polo

A classic white polo is the ultimate throwback homage to classic tennis style. Add a simple skort and a baseball cap to match for a sporty-chic ensemble you can wear on vacation.

Preppy Pieces

A pleated miniskirt and clean white sneakers — all along with a layered sweatshirt and sporty sneaker combo — make for the ideal preppy-inspired look for your next casual match.

Designer Redux

If you're more enticed by a polished outfit with certain nods to the game, try a skirt suit in bright hues styled with a cool oversized top. You may not want to get the look sweaty, but you could easily watch a game or two without feeling out of place.

Off-Court Cool

An exercise dress is the ideal piece to take your on-court aesthetic to an after-hours venue. Style with a silk top, mules, or a bold mini bag and the piece has just the right sporty touch.

All-Out Athleisure

For those that are more inclined to sport streetwear-type athleisure looks, find a happy medium by opting for comfy separates in a light hue. It's a look that won't get you kicked off the tennis court but isn't inherently preppy.