Lady Gaga Dramatically Reinvented The Bike Shorts Outfit With This Shoe

When it comes to styling biker shorts, there’s endless inspo to be found amongst your favorite celebrities’ style files. You can go the Princess Diana route and pair your shorts with an oversized sweatshirt that boasts a ‘90s-inspired graphic. Or, there’s Hailey Bieber’s infallible sporty formula: spandex shorts, a matching sports bra, and her trusty Nike Air Force 1s. Now, thanks to Lady Gaga and her tendency to infuse the avant-garde with more casual staples, there’s a new, wildly original cycling shorts outfit to try. On Aug. 4, Lady Gaga wore blue biker shorts and a cropped bra top with — drum roll, please — sky-high, lace-up white platform heels.

Extreme platforms are a reliable staple in Gaga’s wardrobe, and she’s known to be somewhat of a style maverick when it comes to inventing newfound sartorial combos for the shoe. Her recent look represents her adept, innovative styling skills to a T. Since Gaga played with a fascinating contrast between the dramatic spirit of her heels and her short’s inherently casual, “fresh out of spin class” vibe, her outfit felt unique while, at the same time, quintessentially Gaga. With her ensemble’s originality, it felt as if Gaga was saying, “I see all of your biker short outfits and raise you mine!” (The House of Gucci star’s platforms from Pleaser Shoes were eight, lofty inches off the ground, so her look really was raised in the most literal sense.)

As for the other components of her unconventional NYC street style look, Gaga styled her baby blue Marc Jacobs workout set with a pair of black Dita sunglasses and a white mini bag from Mark Cross. Lastly, a chunky set of golden hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher served as the finishing touch on her runway-meets-workout outfit.

Gotham/GC Images

Gaga is currently in New York City to rehearse her joint performance with Tony Bennet, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. And luckily enough for any little monsters out there, her being in the Big Apple has meant there’s been no shortage of high-fashion Gaga lewks — several of them also including her signature, exaggerated platforms from Pleaser Shoes. Earlier this week, the multi-hyphenate donned a feathered mini dress by Lanvin with black, eight-inch heels, and a few days later, she wore a white Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe suit (peep her pair of towering nude shoes that poked out beneath her pant’s hem). Prior to those platformed looks, Gaga opted for an outfit that oozed old Hollywood glamour. On July 26, she wore a form-fitting velvet gown by Alessandra Rich and swapped her monster heels for a classic pair of stilettos.

(+) @ladygaga (+) James Devaney/GC Images (+) MEGA/GC Images INFO 1/3

All of her recent NYC outfits, including Gaga’s blue biker shorts look, served as a welcome reminder to remix your traditional outfit formulas every now and then. To put your own fresh spin on a biker short outfit, try abacaxi’s smocked gingham shorts or Eleven by Venus Williams’ bubblegum pink pair — both of which you’ll find below, as well as a few more bold bottoms.

