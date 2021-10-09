I’ve never been one for revealing clothing. While I always admired friends who wore plunging necklines, thigh high slits, and micro mini skirts with reckless abandon, it just never felt like me. Perhaps that’s because my style has always erred on the cottagecore side, with voluminous, full-coverage silhouettes being my look of choice. I’ve always been a bit self-conscious about showing too much skin, until I discovered the power of sheer dresses in my mostly modest wardrobe. Perhaps it’s that mesh frocks feel provocative while still allowing for some coverage when utilizing strategic layering. Or perhaps, I’m so sick of 18 months of plush, cozy loungewear, that I’m going for the polar opposite effect. I can’t explain my sartorial loophole, all I know is I’m living for a see-through look — and apparently I’m not alone.

As evidenced on the recent Spring/Summer 2022 runways of Tom Ford, David Koma, and Rejina Pyo, shimmering, sheer dresses are hitting hard next year. Bedazzled open knits, lightweight mesh shifts, and sheer mermaid-like sequin slips were all on full display, and I truly loved them all. That said, most of the sheer looks from this past fashion month that sauntered down the catwalk were worn solo with minimal styling so as not to take away from the glistening, slinky masterpieces.

This is all fine and good for the warmer spring and summer months, but what about the impatient ones among us who want to test drive the look for the winter holiday season? Luckily, a fun sheer frock lends itself nicely to layering in a variety of ways. If a tank style is your jam, a fitted turtleneck or long sleeve bodysuit underneath is a great way to allow the dress itself to shine. If you’re running out the door and are in need of an easy and stylish topper, an oversized boxy blazer or faux fur could be the way to go.

It also goes without saying that sheer dresses are ideal from a versatility standpoint. Whether you opt for a breezy mini (akin to Carrie Bradshaw’s naked dress) or fitted maxi variety, these dresses move effortlessly through the seasons. In addition to layering, some simple accessory swaps make life easier: sleek boots and beanies for winter, sandals and maybe a bikini for summer. It truly is a no-brainer purchase.

With the holiday season quickly approaching and my wardrobe desperate for celebratory ensembles, I’m stocking up on some sultry sheer dresses, stat. Ahead, the 10 items I have my eye on as I plan all the parties. I guess I like to show a little skin, after all.

Anyone who knows me (or has spent five minutes with me) knows I love a colorful ensemble. So the latest iterations of sheer dresses — delivered in candy-colored iterations — are right up my alley. For a ‘90s spin, I love the idea of pairing my vibrant frock with relaxed denim (á la Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2022 runway) and a fun loafer or platform sandal.

Up-to-there hemlines are having a moment and the holiday season is the perfect time to show a little leg. If this feels like too little fabric for colder temps, add some warmth via tights, faux fur toppers, and thigh-high boots.

A sleek, sheer maxi dress is about as chic as it gets. I love a shimmering nude style for more formal occasions and more colorful, patterned varieties for daytime frolicking.